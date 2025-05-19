Rangers 'identify preferred next manager candidate' with stunning appointment on cards

Former boss reportedly lined up for sensational Ibrox return

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers could be lining up a stunning return for Steven Gerrard amid reports that he has been identified as the preferred candidate for their managerial vacancy.

Gerrard previously spent three-and-a-half years in the Ibrox hotseat between May 2018 and November 2021, and steered to the club to its only league title in the past 14 years during an invincible season in 2020-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool and England captain was installed as the odds-on favourite with bookmakers for the Rangers job on Monday ahead of Davide Ancelotti, who emerged as a serious contender over the past week amid conflicting reports over his interest in the role.

Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21 before departing for Aston Villa the following season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A new manager is likely to be in place prior to the completion of a takeover of the club by a US-consortium fronted by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of NFL giants, the San Francisco 49ers. While that deal is expected to be concluded next month, a new head coach could be appointed as early as this week after Rangers confirmed the departure of interim manager Barry Ferguson and his backroom staff following the 2-2 draw at Hibs on the final day of the season.

The recruitment process is being led by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart, with input from Greitatar Steinsson of 49ers Enterprises, one of the key parties behind the impending takeover.

According to the Daily Mail, it is Gerrard who has emerged as the frontrunner with Rangers said to be favouring a manager who already has first-hand experience in the dugout. The report also claims that Gerrard was sounded out about a possible Ibrox return in February after Philippe Clement was sacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerrard quit Rangers just three months into his first title defence to join Aston Villa in a move which polarised the Ibrox support. His return would also likely split opinion due to his undistinguished record since leaving Glasgow. His reign at Villa Park proved short-lived with poor results leading to his sacking after less than a year in charge, before a move to Saudi Arabia to manage Al-Ettifaq also failed to deliver success and resulted in him leaving his post in January after nearly two years at the helm.