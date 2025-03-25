Rangers issue statement after Fenerbahce banner

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have left a section of their support in no uncertain terms they are “harming” the club after UEFA handed down sanctions to the Ibrox club relating to their recent Europa League last-16 match at home to Fenerbahce.

Rangers were found guilty of “racist and/or discriminatory behaviour” after a banner was displayed during the second leg of their victory over the Turkish club saying “Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe”. The upshot is that Rangers have been fined just under £30,000 and given a partial two-year suspended stadium closure, which would involve the Copland stand being closed for a European tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were also fined for “throwing of objects” and “blocking of public passageways” and a strongly-worded statement from the Ibrox club on Tuesday afternoon called out the perpetrators for “bringing the name of Rangers into disrepute”.

The Copland Stand at Ibrox could be partially closed by UEFA if Rangers fans further misbehave at Ibrox. | SNS Group

“Rangers notes the outcome of the UEFA disciplinary case and the respective sanctions imposed upon the club for several issues at the recent Ibrox match with Fenerbahce,” it read. “Most notably, the club has been served with a suspended closure of the Copland Stand, should there be any repeat of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour within the next two years.

“This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute. Any repeat of any discriminatory behaviour (and this also includes the singing of illicit songs) may result in the famed ‘Rangers end’ of our home being closed for a UEFA match.

“Not only will the reputation and finances of the club be harmed by such a punishment, but the chances of the team in a potentially-key European match will also suffer enormously, while thousands of innocent fans will be unable to attend a massive fixture. In response to the displaying of the racist and/or discriminatory banner at the Fenerbahce game, the club can confirm that it is in the process of issuing lifetime bans to the individuals responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers also took the opportunity to admonish the supporters who let off pyrotechnics in their recent 3-2 win away to Celtic in the Premiership, with the statement continuing: “Further, following the use of pyrotechnics at Parkhead in the Old Firm game, the club can confirm the groups responsible for their discharge will be directly impacted by the 500 ticket reduction issued as a sanction the next time the club appears in the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden.

“The club again stresses a future use of pyrotechnics at any SPFL match may lead to a further reduction of 800 tickets at a latter-stage Premier Sports Cup match. The strongest asset this football club has is our support and the club knows the overwhelming majority of our supporters will be angered by these episodes and the consequences they have for the club and its supporters.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has also been sanctioned. | SNS Group

“We reiterate our call for all supporters to back the team in the correct manner and to challenge those who seek to further damage the good name of Rangers.”

Celtic were also hit by UEFA, with manager Brendan Rodgers has been given a suspended one-match touchline ban after being deemed to have played a part in delaying a kick-off in his side’s Champions League last-16 game at Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An advisory from the governing body on Tuesday said that the Hoops boss had been sanctioned for an offence relating to a “late kick-off” in the 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena on February 18. Celtic were also fined £8,340 for the incident.