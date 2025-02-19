Celtic have say on Champions League heartbreak as message loud and clear on signings

Rodgers and players give their thoughts on Celtic’s exit in Germany

Celtic’s Champions League campaign is over after a gut-wrenching 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in Germany.

The Scottish champions came agonisingly close to taking the play-off tie with the German giants to extra time when Nicolas Kuhn opened the scoring midway through the second half in the Allianz Arena, only for Alphonso Davies to score a 94th-minute leveller and win it 3-2 on aggregate for Bayern.

Here’s how some of the key protagonists reacted to a dramatic night in Bavaria:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

“Our European credibility, I think, has been restored this season. I think we’ve built up from last year. That’s my takeaway from this season. I think we’ve shown real quality at times. You think of the last time we were in Germany and the improvements we’ve made now going out tonight.

“I think we need to improve the squad again because at this level, to be able to bring quality off the bench as well and have that freshness, that’s the next step for us.

“But I think this season has been so good. We’ve played some amazing football, we’ve had adverse moments but recovered. My objective is to make it as a seasoned team at this level.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor

“Probably one of the cruellest, to be honest. The performance the players gave, they gave absolutely everything and pushed a really good Bayern side all the way, right to the death, basically the last kick of the ball.

“Sometimes football’s cruel. You don’t always get what you deserve but I have to say I’m so, so proud of the players and the way that they played, the way they handled themselves and gave absolutely everything.

“We come off the pitch with no regrets.”

Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel

“You need luck to beat Bayern and we had elements of it in the game but at the crucial moment it wasn't with us. Frustration and disappointment. I thought it was a heroic performance and very brave. Football is a cruel game sometimes and that is the emotions we are getting at the moment.

“I was loving every minute of it and another 30 minutes would have been amazing. But it wasn't to be and right now there is so much disappointment. but I think that when we take a step back in the next few days and analyse the fact that we have gone away to Bayern and are disappointed with drawing a game, that says a lot about how we started the competition to where we have got to.

“It tells a lot about the group, the journey we have been on and will stand us in good stead for the future.”

Bayern scorer Alphonso Davies

“It was really nice to get that moment. I came in after injury and I just wanted to come on with some freshness. That is what I did and I am happy to get the goal.

“When Leon (Goretzka) headed the ball I just had to go and put my foot in the way of (Cameron Carter-Vickers) kicking it. I tackled it in.