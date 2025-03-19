Ibrox side in hot water with Uefa and SPFL

Rangers have slammed the "senseless and criminal" behaviour of a minority of supporters after confirming the club is facing "significant sanctions" for incidents which took place during matches against Fenerbahce and Celtic.

The club has been charged by Uefa for a "racist and/or discriminatory" banner display during the Europa League last 16 second leg fixture against Jose Mourinho's side at Ibrox last Thursday. Banners reading ‘Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe’ were displayed in the Copland Stand, in the area where the Union Bears ultras group is positioned.

Rangers fans hold up banners in the stands during the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen second leg match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. | PA

Rangers lost 2-0 on the night but progressed to the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out following the 3-1 victory in the first leg in Instanbul the previous week.

Rangers are also in hot water with European football's governing body for the throwing of objects by fans during the match against the Turkish side, as well as the blocking of passageways.

The club has warned it could also face further sanctions from the Scottish Professional Football League after supporters lit flares in the away end on Sunday as they celebrated the 3-2 win at Celtic Park. It was the first time away fans had been permitted to attend an Old Firm fixture in two years.

Rangers and Celtic have already had their ticket allocation for their next League Cup match at Hampden Park reduced by 500 due to pyrotechnic displays at this season’s semi-finals and final, but the SPFL warned future rule breaches could result in a further reduction of briefs.

Rangers fans light pyrotechnics as they celebrate with the team at full time after the 3-2 win at Celtic Park. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

In a statement which pulled no punches, Rangers insisted that any fans found guilty of bringing the club into disrepute will be held accountable and called on supporters who engage in or condone such behaviour to "disassociate themselves from the club immediately".

The statement read: "Everyone associated with Rangers Football Club will undoubtedly have enjoyed the last fortnight, with the men’s first-team producing some memorable results at home and abroad.

"Contributing enormously to these occasions has been the backing of the Rangers supporters, with the world once again taking note of the phenomenal passion the club’s fans bring to these big occasions.

"It is, however, deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.

"Firstly, the club has been charged by UEFA after a handful of supporters displayed what UEFA describe as a “racist and/or discriminatory banner” at last Thursday’s Ibrox meeting with Fenerbahce.

"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club, and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support. For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club is also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.

"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately.

"Further, the club has also been charged by UEFA for the throwing of objects at the home match with Fenerbahce.

Rangers fans during the recent William Hill Premiership match against Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“This is becoming a regular occurrence, not just at Rangers matches, but across stadia in Scotland. Indeed, our players and staff were targeted with missiles at Parkhead on Sunday.

"Focusing on Ibrox, however, there was a widely-reported incident in the January Old Firm game, whilst at the recent game with Motherwell, one of our own supporters was hit and injured by an object thrown towards the away end. And now, the club faces a sanction for the actions of an individual last Thursday night.

"This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society. Again, if you think such behaviour is acceptable, you are not welcome at Rangers matches.

"The club will also face a UEFA sanction for the blocking of passageways at the Fenerbahce match. Supporters are urged to follow the advice of stewards and police at all matches, and to take their own seat to avoid this issue occurring again.

"Lastly, and despite clear warnings to the contrary, pyrotechnics were used by two individuals following Sunday’s Old Firm victory at Parkhead.

"This runs the risk of an additional 800 of our supporters being unable to attend a match in the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden, in addition to the 500 that will already miss out as a result of the use of pyrotechnics.

"All of the above behaviours will have consequences for the club, and either directly or indirectly, the club’s supporters.

"Rangers as a club will stand alongside our supporters, and advocate for their rights and their ability to support the team in the most passionate ways possible within the confines of the law and the appropriate regulations.