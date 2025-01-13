A round-up of the latest transfer stories across Scottish football

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts eye duo

Hearts hope to bolster their squad further with deals for defender Michael Steinwender and winger Islam Chesnokov, according to multiple reports.

Steinwender is a 24-year-old Austrian centre-half who is currently at Swedish side IFK Varnamo. A six-figure transfer fee is expected to be required to land the former St Polten player, who is also interesting clubs in Denmark. Hearts are in the market for new defenders, with Australian internationalist Kye Rowles set to join DC United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Critchley’s side are also credited with an interest in Kazakh winger Chesnokov, who plays for FC Tobol in his homeland and is out of contract at the end of the season. . “There is interest from Hearts. We are currently in the process of deciding many things because we have a lot of offers,” his agent Yaroslav Zvarych confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Kazakh winger Islam Chesnokov is on Hearts' radar. | AFP via Getty Images

Ramsay back in Scotland

Kilmarnock have signed former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season. The 21-year-old moved to Anfield on a five-year contract from the Dons in 2022 but the Scotland Under-21 international’s time in England has not gone to plan so far, with a string of injury issues hindering his progress and restricting him to just two first-team outings for the Reds.

After short and unfulfilling loan stints at both Preston and Bolton last term, Ramsay joined Wigan on a season-long loan in the summer. However, that agreement was cut short by Latics earlier this month after he made 12 appearances – five as a starter – in the first half of the campaign.

Ramsay, who won his first and only cap for Steve Clarke’s full Scotland side as a substitute in a friendly against Turkey in November 2022, has now returned to his homeland in a bid to get his career back on track. Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told his club’s website: “When the opportunity came up to sign Calvin we jumped at it. I’d like to thank Liverpool for their cooperation once again on this deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Ramsay has joined Kilmarnock on loan. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Rangers player wanted by Italian duo

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has emerged as a transfer target for two Serie A clubs in Italy. Both Torino - who have Scotland striker Che Adams in their ranks - and Lecce are credited with an interest in the Welshman, who has been a substitute in the Ibrox clubs previous three matches.

Matondo, 24, is not the only Rangers player being linked with a move to Italy. Sardinian side Cagliari are said to be weighing up a move for Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers, who has lost his place in the starting XI to the in-form Hamza Igamane.

Rangers' Rabbi Matondo in wanted by a couple of clubs. | SNS Group

Palma future uncertain

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Luis Palma’s future at Celtic could be up in air amid reports that he is set to depart just 18 months into his spell at Parkhead.

Spanish side Rayo Vallecano had been interested in the Honduran, although any aspiration they had of signing the player appear to be scuppered after a transfer ban for three windows was imposed upon them by FIFA due to an unpaid debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first job is to look after our own squad, make sure that’s ready, and by the end of this month, set up for the challenges for the rest of the season,” Rodgers said. “And if that allows some players to go out, then that can and may still happen. But at this moment in time, he [Palma] is here and a part of the squad.”

Celtic winger Luis Palma has been linked with Rayo Vallecano. | SNS Group

Aberdeen land Spurs starlet

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has moved to replenish his depleted defence by signing teenage Tottenham centre-back Alfie Dorrington on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old’s only first-team appearance for Spurs so far came as a late substitute in last month’s 5-0 Premier League win at Southampton and he makes the move to Pittodrie a day after being an unused sub in the FA Cup victory over Tamworth.

“Alfie is a really exciting young prospect who recently made his debut for the Tottenham Hotspur first team,” Thelin told the Dons website. “He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back. We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league.”

Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur has joined Aberdeen on loan. | Getty Images

Dundee do business

Tony Docherty confirmed Dundee are close to adding Mexican winger Victor Lopez to their squad after signing former England Under-20 left-back Imari Samuels on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Brighton. The Dark Blues’ strategic partnership with Monterrey has paved the way for Lopez to follow club-mate Cesar Garza, who recently made the move from North America to Dens Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Mexican top-flight side Queretaro but is set to be recalled and loaned to the William Hill Premiership club. “Yeah, he is one at the moment,” said Docherty. “Through extensive research and as a recruitment team, looking, poring over videos and actually being out and meeting with the player and all that kind of stuff, he’s one that we think could enhance the team. Likewise, we could realise his potential and help develop him as a player.”