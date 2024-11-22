Here's how we predict Rangers will line-up against Dundee United this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.Here's how we predict Rangers will line-up against Dundee United this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers expected line-up vs Dundee United: Clement to make shock change after injury boost - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 19:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 20:24 GMT

Here’s how we predict Rangers will line-up vs Dundee United at Ibrox this weekend.

Rangers will aim to complete back-to-back wins when they host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

An early goal from Cyriel Dessers handed Philippe Clement’s side a much-needed 1-0 win over Hearts prior to the international break, but with his side trailing both Celtic and Aberdeen by nine points, failure to win this weekend is almost non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, Jim Goodwin’s men will hope they can plunge the Ibrox giants further into crisis and leapfrog them into third place, with Dundee United just three points behind them.

Belgian boss Philippe Clement will continue to be without Rabbi Matondo, Oscar Cortes and Tom Lawrence, while Dutch full-back Neraysho Kasanwirjo could be out for a significant period of time after suffering an injury on international duty earlier this week. Clement has been boosted by the return of Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz though, who has been missing since August.

Here’s how we predict Rangers to line-up for this Saturday’s game against Dundee United, using live photos from Friday’s training session. Do you agree with our picks?

The goalkeeper is Rangers' undisputed number one.

1. GK: Jack Butland

The goalkeeper is Rangers' undisputed number one. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Philippe Clement has already confirmed James Tavernier will be rested on a more regular basis this season. A busy week of fixtures combined with Dutch full-back Kasanwirjo being out injured long-term should mean Sterling starts in defence.

2. RB: Dujon Sterling

Philippe Clement has already confirmed James Tavernier will be rested on a more regular basis this season. A busy week of fixtures combined with Dutch full-back Kasanwirjo being out injured long-term should mean Sterling starts in defence. | SNS Group

After providing the assist for Scotland's last minute winner against Poland last week, Souttar will return to Ibrox full of confidence. He starts without a doubt.

3. CB: John Souttar

After providing the assist for Scotland's last minute winner against Poland last week, Souttar will return to Ibrox full of confidence. He starts without a doubt. | SNS Group

Has kept Robin Propper out of the team in recent weeks, and is expected to continue to do so this weekend.

4. CB: Leon Balogun

Has kept Robin Propper out of the team in recent weeks, and is expected to continue to do so this weekend. | SNS Group

