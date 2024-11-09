What channel is Rangers v Hearts? TV and live stream plus team news, referee and VAR

How to watch Rangers v Hearts in the Premiership

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Hearts will put their midweek European exertions behind them when they square off in the William Hill Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday.

Both clubs were in action on Thursday with Rangers returning from Greece with a Europa League point following a 1-1 draw with Olympiacos thanks to Cyriel Dessers’ second half equaliser. Hearts were on home soil as they went down to a 2-0 defeat in the Conference League to German side Heidenheim after failing to take advantage of first-half dominance at Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts and Rangers have endured disappointing league campaigns to date since battling out a goalless draw on the opening day of the season. Philippe Clement’s Gers side find themselves in third place, nine points behind Celtic and 12 behind Aberdeen, who have played a game more, at the top of the table, after losing three of their opening 10 matches. Hearts parted company with head coach Steven Naismith after failing to win any of their opening six Premiership games while his replacement Neil Critchley has picked up two wins, one draw and a defeat in the league so far.

While Rangers cannot afford another slip-up as they look to avoid falling any further behind in the title race, Hearts are also in need of a positive result as they remain second bottom of the table, one point ahead of derby rivals Hibs. The Gorgie side have lost on their last three visits to Ibrox since a 2-2 draw in May 2023 and have not won in Govan in over 10 years since a 2-1 victory in August 2014.

Rangers v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Kick-off is 5pm.

Rangers v Hearts TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 4.30pm. Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers v Hearts live stream

Subscribers can watch the match live on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Ianis Hagi and Danilo return for Rangers after not being part of the European squad. Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are pushing for returns while Oscar Cortes is further behind. Tom Lawrence is out for four to six weeks with a leg injury.

Hearts manager Neil Critchley expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad. Yutaro Oda and Calem Nieuwenhof are both closing in on a return but not expected to be ready for Ibrox.

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.