Rangers fans chanted for head coach Russell Martin to be sacked during the 2-0 defeat to Hearts at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Next Rangers manager odds: Favourite emerges as fans chant for Russell Martin to be sacked

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 12:12 BST

Big names in frame as bookmakers react to mounting pressure

The pressure on Rangers head coach Russell Martin is almost at breaking point after a toxic afternoon at Ibrox.

The 2-0 home defeat by Hearts on Saturday leaves Rangers sitting 10th in the Scottish Premiership table without a victory in their opening five league matches amid their worst start to a league campaign since 1978.

The chants calling for Martin to be sacked which reverberated around the stadium raises questions over how the 39-year-old can possibly survive in the job he inherited only three months ago.

While Rangers' new ownership group have given their backing to Martin in recent weeks, it is little wonder that bookmakers are drawing up a list of favourites for his replacement given the outrage among supporters.

Here is who BetVictor believe will be in line to become the next Rangers manager, if the Ibrox hierarchy bow to fan pressure and decide a change in the dugout is required...

1. Sean Dyche - 3/1

The former Burnley and Everton boss is the current favourite to become next Rangers manager. The 54-year-old has previously worked under Rangers' sporting director Kevin Thelwell and is currently without a club after being sacked by Everton in January. | Getty Images

The only Rangers manager to win a title in the past 14 years, Gerrard rejected the chance to return to Ibrox during the summer following an approach from the club's new owners in favour of remaining in the Middle East with his family.

The only Rangers manager to win a title in the past 14 years, Gerrard rejected the chance to return to Ibrox during the summer following an approach from the club's new owners in favour of remaining in the Middle East with his family. | Getty Images

The German coach spent nearly two full seasons in charge of Sheffield Wednesday following his appointment in 2023 at the age of just 34. Left the Championship club by mutual consent in the summer following a rift with owner Dejphon Chansiri amid ongoing financial problems at the club.

The German coach spent nearly two full seasons in charge of Sheffield Wednesday following his appointment in 2023 at the age of just 34. Left the Championship club by mutual consent in the summer following a rift with owner Dejphon Chansiri amid ongoing financial problems at the club. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 42-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in December 2024 following a 15-month reign with the club in the Premier League relegation zone. Has has also managed Bournemouth and recently spoke about his desire to return to the dugout.

4. Gary O'Neil - 9/2

The 42-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in December 2024 following a 15-month reign with the club in the Premier League relegation zone. Has has also managed Bournemouth and recently spoke about his desire to return to the dugout. | Wolves via Getty Images

