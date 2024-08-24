The latest transfer news and speculation around the Scotland

Celtic £30m exit looms

Matt O'Riley is set to be left out of the Celtic squad to face St Mirren on Sunday amid reports that a £30m transfer to the English Premier League has been agreed. The midfielder has been the subject of intense interest this summer with Atalanta having five bids rejected before eventually giving up the chase, while Southampton also failed with a bid earlier in the window. Atletico Madrid were first to test the water with Celtic but they too were rebueffed back in January. However, it now appears that Brighton have won the race for the Denmark intenrational's signature with a £25m initial fee plus £5m worth of potential add-ons setting a new Scottish transfer record. It is widely reported that the deal will be completed over the weekend with O'Riley already on his way to the south coast of England to undergo a medical. It is claimed the 23-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Seagulls until June 2029.

£8m replacement ready

As Matt O'Riley prepares to head through the Celtic exit door, the club are already preparing to bring in his replacement with a move for Los Angeles FC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. Negotations have taken place between the two clubs over the transfer of the 23-year-old but have been put on hold until after LAFC's involvement in the Leagues Cup final against Columbus Crew in the early hours of Monday morning. The former Poland Under-21 international is one of the rising stars of the MLS with 17 goals and six assists in 33 appearances for LA since joining from Leeds United in March 2023. According to reports, Celtic are prepared to pay an £8million transfer fee to secure a player tipped to win his first senior international call-up for Poland against Scotland in the Nations League next month.

Matt O'Riley appears to have played his last game for Celtic with the midfielder on the verge of completing a £30m move to Brighton. | SNS Group

Rangers clearout starts

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has made no secret of that fact that he needs to move players on before he is able to make any further additions to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline. The Belgian has already recruited seven new players this summer - plus Mohamed Diomande's loan becoming permanent - with a similar number of departures helping to balance the wage bill. However, Clement's rebuild is still far from complete and he is still looking to free up more cash in order to bring in some more of his own players with reports this week of a failed bid for Almeria centre-back Kaiky. Todd Cantwell, Ianis Hagi and Rabbi Matondo are all expected to form part of a clearout in the final week of the window. However, the first departure looks set to involve Ben Davies amid reports that the former Liverpool defender is on the verge of securing a loan move to Birmingham City in a deal that could also include an option-to-buy. Davies started only seven matches for Rangers last season and is behind Leon Balogun, John Souttar and new signing Robin Propper in the pecking order under Clement.

Scotland striker's SPFL return