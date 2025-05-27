One of the greatest footballers to ever grace the Ibrox turf, Rangers legend Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne is still loved by the Govan faithful, almost three decades on from his departure.
Signed in July 1995 from Lazio, the club paid a fee of £4.3million for the Geordie midfielder, who went on to become a club legend glittering three season period in Glasgow. A spell that not only left a mark on Gers faithful, but also Gascoigne himself.
Included in the club’s Hall of Fame list in 2006, Gascoigne won two Scottish titles, one Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup during his time in Glasgow, alongside several individual honours. Gazza was named PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year and SFWA Footballer of the Year in 1996, before departing for Middlesbrough for £3.45 million in March 1998, in a switch he later admitted he wish he’d never had to make.
Arguably one of the club’s greatest midfielders of all time, we look back on the best quotes about his ex-boss Walter Smith, team mate Ian Durrant and - of course - the Rangers fans he adores so much.
