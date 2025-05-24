Scottish talisman drives Gli Azzurri to Scudetto amid uncertainty over manager’s future

Co-codamol is probably in short supply in Naples right now. The southern Italian city has the mother of all hangovers after Napoli won the Serie A title on Friday night.

Joyous scenes spilled through the city after Gli Azzurri defeated Cagliari 2-0 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona under manager Antonio Conte to pip Internazionale to the post in a quite gripping race for the Scudetto. It is only the fourth time Napoli have become champions of Italy.

Perhaps there were some sore heads back in Scotland, too. It is not every day that a couple of Scottish internationalists light up Serie A. Scott McTominay has been the poster boy for Napoli's charge to the summit but he has been ably supported by former Rangers kid Billy Gilmour, who has been a diligent presence in the No 6 role.

Napoli lift the Serie A title after beating Cagliari on Friday night. | Getty Images

McTominay grabbed the limelight with his 12th and most important goal of his maiden season at Napoli with an acrobatic scissors-kick on 42 minutes to break the deadlock against Cagliari. With Inter already ahead at Como, it was a goal that shattered the tension inside the stadium, and Napoli never looked back.

McTominay is a hero now in Naples. He is up there with the great Diego Maradona, Marek Hamsik and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, legends in a football-daft community. Oh what Manchester United fans must be thinking after selling him for £25 million last summer to help fund their own rebuild. The 28-year-old never let the Red Devils down but it is clear he has moved on to better things.

McTominay is Serie A player of year

McTominay was voted the most valued player in Serie A this season straight after the win over Cagliari. He has filled the boots of Kvaratskhelia, the supremely talented Georgian forward who left for Paris Saint-Germain in January. Many observers feared Napoli would fall away after his sale. Those concerns were quickly allayed by McTominay and Co.

“I’m lost for words, it’s incredible,” McTominay said as the magnitude of his own first league title sank in. “The sacrifice of every single player in this group is just incredible. The people deserve it, as they’ve been behind us from day one. For me to come here and experience this, it’s just a dream.”

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour played key roles for Napoli. | Getty Images

“I forgot about the goal, as there was so much going on. We were concentrated, but the anxiety and the nerves were obviously there. Now we need to enjoy it with our people, next season we’ve got to come back next year with the same energy and never drop.

“You can tell every time with Conte the energy is troppo alto, that’s what I learned, troppo alto, and we need the same attitude next season.”

Conte Napoli speculation

Ah, next season. McTominay and Gilmour will grace the Champions League stage once more, but already there is speculation about their manager. Conte is hot property in Italy and has been linked with a move to Juventus, a club he played for with such distinction. After a poor season by their standards, Juve dispensed with Thiago Motta and are reportedly considering a sensational swoop for Conte. The 55-year-old is understood to have a strained relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and there are differences of opinion as to whether he will be backed sufficiently in the transfer market

"Never say never," De Laurentiis replied when asked if Conte was staying. "Coaches have their own character that must be respected and in my view you should never oblige them under iron-clad contracts. Napoli is Napoli, it deserves respect. If he wants to put himself at the disposal of the club the way he has done this season, then we say welcome, we are ready to follow him like a great leader.

Napoli fans celebrated long into the night. | AFP via Getty Images

"Next year, I would be very pleased if he made his mark in the Champions League, which since they modified the format has become even more important."

Conte knows his stock is high. Taking Napoli to the Scudetto is a phenomenal achievement against rivals such as Inter, Juventus, Atalanta, Roma, AC Milan and Lazio. He called it "the most difficult challenge" of his career.

“It happened again, and it’s something wonderful," said Conte. "When we got to the stadium, it was honestly difficult to get in, as I don’t know how many people were there. I had a slight thought, if we let these people down, it’d be something we carried with us for a long time.

Napoli’s extraordinary campaign

“These lads were fantastic, it wasn’t easy, as the pressure on us was insane, but we faced the game in the best way. It has been an extraordinary campaign and the lads deserve the credit.

“It was certainly the most unexpected, difficult and stimulating challenge of my career. To come to Napoli after 10th place and try to get everything back on track, as it had all rather smashed up last season, and convincing some of the best players to remain because we could do something positive.

“In all honesty, it is very difficult to win at Napoli. For these players to do it twice in three years means there is something special here, so I am happy for those players. Over 30 years ago, Diego Armando Maradona won the title, now Giovanni Di Lorenzo as captain lifts the trophy again with the armband on, it’s special."

Antonio Conte kisses the Serie A trophy. | Getty Images

On his future, Conte played the politician. “We are enjoying everything," he said. "I have a good rapport with the president. Let’s say we had the chance to get to know each other this season, we are two winners. We might be winners in different ways, but we are both winners.”