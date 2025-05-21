Gerrard remains favourite amid conflicting Ancelotti reports

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard remains the frontrunner for the Rangers managerial vacancy but no appointment is likely until next week at the earliest.

That is according to reports which state that the 44-year-old remains firmly in the running to return for a second spell in charge of the Ibrox club, but with hurdles to overcome before any deal can be finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is claimed that Gerrard has yet to convince his wife Alex over the merits of a move back to Glasgow with the family having settled in the Middle East following his spell in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, which ended in January.

Steven Gerrard remains the odds-on favourite for the Rangers managerial vacancy.

Despite the snag, Gerrard's position as odds-on favourite for the Rangers job further strengthened on Wednesday amid reports that another leading contender, Russell Martin, is set to become the new manager of Leicester City.

Martin, the former Swansea and Southampton boss who had a spell on loan at Rangers in 2018, reportedly held talks with the US investors behind the impending takeover of the Ibrox club, but he appears to have agreed a deal to take over from Ruud van Nistelrooy at the King Power Stadium with the Dutchman set to depart his role after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have resurfaced claiming that Davide Ancelotti remains a serious contender for the Rangers job despite conflicting reports last week that he was out of the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is claimed that Ancelotti junior, the son of Real Madrid boss Carlo, has held discussions with clubs in Italy and Spain but that his 'most advanced talks' have been with Rangers. His father is due to leave his post at the Bernabeu this summer to take up the head coach position of Brazil.

It was claimed last week that Ancelotti junior was preparing to postpone his solo career in order to remain alongside his father until after the World Cup next year.

Rangers have been without a permanent head coach since sacking Philippe Clement in February and replacing him with Barry Ferguson as interim head coach until the end of the season.