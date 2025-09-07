Nicolas Raskin shrugs off Rangers strife in some style - but sore World Cup night for one Ibrox star

Midfielder scores his first international goal in convincing win

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annexed Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin put any strife at Ibrox to one side by scoring his first goal for Belgium in a convincing 6-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Raskin was left out of the Rangers squad for their Old Firm clash with Celtic a week ago due to a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Russell Martin. And while he was linked with a move away from the club on transfer deadline day, he remains at Rangers player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined up with the Belgium squad earlier in the week and while he was left on the bench for Thursday’s 6-0 win over Liechtenstein, international manager Eric Garcia started him in Brussels for the must-win match against the Kazakhs as the Belgians bid to top Group J.

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin taps in his first goal for Belgium. | AP

Raskin was winning his fifth cap for Belgium at Lotto Park and he bagged their third goal of the night when tapping in a cutback from teammate Jeremy Doku. He was taken off to laud applause on 71 minutes for Thomas Meunier.

Belgium remain a point behind Group J leaders North Macedonia, who had their own big win to celebrate after thumping Liechtenstein 5-0 in Skopje. Another Rangers man in Bojan Miovski was involved - although the striker was unable to find the net.

Miovski, who was left on the bench for Thursday’s friendly win over Saudi Arabia, was restored to the starting XI and played 71 minutes before making way for Milan Ristovski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not such a good evening in the World Cup qualifiers for Rangers winger Oliver Antman, who started for Finland in their 3-1 defeat by Poland in Chorzow. The Finns were a clear second best as the hosts, inspired by veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, went on to prevail comfortably and move level with Netherlands at the top of Group G.