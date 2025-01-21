Rangers will head south to face Manchester United for a mouth-watering Europa League fixture at Old Trafford on Thursday for a highly anticipated battle of Britain tie.

Just one point separates the sides in the Europa League, with both the Red Devil’s and the Gers knowing a victory will virtually guarantee them at least a place in the last 16 playoffs, with one game remaining in the League Phase of the competition.

Heading into the clash, both sides have a number of selection problems, with United boss Ruben Amorim without Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof. Marcus Rashford and Antony are also not expected to take part in the game, with the duo heavily linked with departures.

Rangers could be without several first-team stars for the game too. Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Oscar Cortes, Naraysho Kasanwirjo, Tom Lawrence and John Souttar are all expected to miss the game with injury, while Ianis Hagi, Rabbi Matondo, Danilo, Rafael Fernandes and Clinton Nsiala are all ineligible due to not being included in the club’s Europa League squad. Mohamed Diomande is suspended.

With a host of injury, suspension and illegibility concerns, The Scotsman predict how both sides will line-up for the game at Old Trafford on Thursday.

GK: Andre Onana - Manchester United His mistake in the 3-1 defeat to Brighton at the weekend has been largely criticised, however, he is likely to start against Rangers.

GK: Liam Kelly - Rangers Has deputised for Jack Butland while he has been out injured. The Englishman is edging close to a return, but we think Kelly is likely to keep the gloves for the time being.

RCB: Matthijs de Ligt - Manchester United The Dutch defender has been a mainstay in the Red Devil's back three of late.