Dropped Rangers star keen for Manchester United chance as key player faces Old Trafford suspension
Up against a Manchester United side condemned by their own manager as possibly the worst in the club’s history, little wonder there is a quiet confidence around the Rangers camp ahead of Thursday’s Europa League visit to Old Trafford.
Rangers, of course, are not exactly world beaters on the road this season but if ever there was a good time to take on English opposition, it is surely when they have just suffered a fourth home Premier League defeat in five matches, as United did when they succumbed meekly to Brighton on Sunday.
Europe has been kinder to Ruben Amorim’s side this season, United undefeated in six matches and sitting one league position and one point better off than eighth-placed Rangers.
Philippe Clement’s side have already all but guaranteed themselves a spot in the knock-out stages with two group matches to go but a positive result at Old Trafford would greatly enhance their chances of finishing in the top eight.
Clement was bullish about his side’s prospects and the chance to “do something special” and Connor Barron also struck an optimistic tone as he looked ahead to the contest.
“Obviously they’re a top side,” said the midfielder. “But we’re positive. There shouldn’t be a fear going into any game. You've got a job to do as a professional football player to go out there and play the best you can and play for the jersey. And that's what we'll go and do on Thursday.
“It's one you dream of as a kid. We've done well in Europe and need to start getting a run going in the league as well, which we've done over the past few weeks. So, it's just about taking it each game as it comes and making sure we're fully prepared.”
Barron started the season as a regular pick following his summer transfer from Aberdeen but has drifted to the periphery in recent times due to the form of Mohamed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin. With Diomande suspended for Old Trafford, however, the door would seem to be open again for Barron to keep his place after featuring in the Scottish Cup win over Fraserburgh.
“The team's not picked yet so everyone will be in and training at their best,” he added, sounding a note of caution. “It shows the competitiveness in the squad. It's great to see. And it's football. Sometimes you're in, sometimes you're out and you've just got to deal with it. And, as I say, you've got a job to do as a Rangers player. You've got to be on it every day.
“So you've got to train even harder. You've got that extra desire and it's brilliant to have that within the group. That's what you need. And that's how you're going to become a top, top side.”
Barron believes being true to yourself is also vital for any player who might be finding regular football hard to come by.
“You've just got to keep doing what you're good at and don't forget that,” he added. “I think that's a massive thing. When any player comes out of the team, sometimes they forget what they're good at and get lost in it. But it's all to do with your mentality and making sure that you do things properly day in and day out.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.