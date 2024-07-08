Here are your latest Scottish football transfer headlines this Monday morning - including Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Ex-Scotland international waves goodbye

Former Aberdeen centre back Andy Considine has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 37. The defender spent close to two decades at Pittordrie before departing for fellow Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone in the summer of 2022 but will now hang up his boots for the final time after helping the Perth side secure their top flight status last season. Via his social media, Considine wrote: “Sad because it’s over but smiling because it happened. Thank you football.” The veteran defender won three international caps under Scotland boss Steve Clarke and was largely responsible for the Bacara track ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ becoming an accidental Tartan Army chant when he was spotted dancing to it in a bizarre stag do video while he was in the squad that defeated Serbia to make the European Championship finals in 2021.

Scotland man brushes off Juventus link

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has brushed off links to Serie A giants Juventus, admitting he is ‘happy’ at current side Bologna. The former Aberdeen midfielder enjoyed outstanding season for the Italian side that saw him linked with clubs across Europe before he suffered a anterior cruciate ligament injury that put an end to his season and ruled him out of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad. Speaking to BBC Radio Sportsound, the 24-year-old admitted he is paying no attention to any transfer links this summer and is simply focussing on return to the field as quickly as possible. “My full focus is just getting back to playing,” said Ferguson “I am happy here. When you are happy, you play well. I settled in pretty quickly out here. I found myself living in a beautiful city, good people, good weather, good food and a great club and, last year, I played the best football I've played in my career. Everybody played at a high level and I'm not surprised there's big clubs that are in trying to get some of the boys.

“I think we will keep that core group that we had last season and I'm sure we'll kick on next season and hopefully have another good season. We made the city come alive. We did an open top bus tour when we qualified for the Champions League and it was just such an amazing experience. The city was absolutely packed. Having those memories has given me the motivation to go back and be better."

Ex-Rangers man reveals secret chats with Ibrox ace

Ex-Ibrox man John Lundstram has thanked one of his former Gers team mates for convincing him to complete a move to Turkey this summer. The former Rangers star recently saw his contract come to an end in Glasgow and has now completed a free transfer move to Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor - alongside fellow ex-Ger Borna Barisic. The switch will see Lundstram play outside of Britain for the first time in his career after starring for the likes of Everton, Oxford United and Sheffield United prior to his move to Ibrox, however, the midfielder revealed it was a discussion with Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz that left him in no doubt that he was making the right decision by heading to play in Turkish top tier. "I spoke to Rıdvan,” the 30-year-old said. “He told me how well everyone here would treat me. When I was in Trabzon, everyone I saw welcomed me warmly. Everyone here is very polite and kind. I hope to pay them back with my performances.

“When I was in talks with the club, my conversation with the manager left a big impression on me. We talked about both the city and the history of the club and the style he wanted me to play. It was a style I liked and it wasn't a hard decision to make after that. I think we have a very good squad here and I will try to contribute with my own quality to help the team.”

Celtic ace drops major exit hint

Hoops midfielder star Reo Hatate has dropped the biggest hint yet that he sees his future away from Celtic after admitting he would like a “step up” from the Scottish Premiership. The 26-year-old Japanese international has been a stand out player for the club since his arrival from Kawasaki Frontale in the J-League and has been tipped by many to make a switch to the English Premier League, where he has previously been linked to Tottenham Hotspur.