Hibs manager David Gray provides a Hibs transfer update

Hibs manager David Gray insists Dylan Vente remains part of his plans for now despite confirming transfer interest in the striker.

The 25-year-old Dutchman was an expensive recruit last summer, moving to Easter Road on a three-year contract from Roda JC for around £700,000 after netting 21 goals from 38 games in the Dutch second tier.

Vente has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances for the Hibees, but he has not netted in any of his last five matches since hitting a hat-trick against League Two Elgin in the opening Premier Sports Cup group-stage match last month.

“Yeah, there has been a little bit of interest there, but at the moment he’s still very much a Hibs player,” manager Gray said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s too early say just now if he will move on. At the moment, whilst he’s still a Hibs player, I’m just concentrating on how I can get the best out of him. That’s something I’ll continue doing unless that situation changes.”

Another Hibs forward Elie Youan was the subject of reported interest from France and Italy earlier this summer, although the 25-year-old has been sidelined for the past month with an injury sustained against Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

“Elie’s in the exact same boat in terms of the speculation, it’s been there for a long time with him,” said Gray. “I understand why it’s there because of his level of ability, his numbers from last season.

“But right now his full focus is on trying to get himself back fit. He’s getting better all the time, he’s back on the grass, moving well and we’re happy with the way he’s going.

“That’s my only focus and mindset with Elie, trying to get him back as quickly and safely as possible.”

Gray was delighted that Hibs were able to bolster their squad on Tuesday with the addition of 23-year-old South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu on a season-long loan from Celtic, whom they face in the Premier Sports Cup this Sunday.

“We’ve seen straight away, the last two days on the grass, the quality and technical ability he has, but also his physicality,” said the manager. “He’s a real good athlete who covers the ground well.