Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Ibrox man emerges as favourite as Gerrard U-turn update given

Rangers owners were forced to go back to the drawing board in their search for a new head coach last week after former manager Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running for the role.
The bookies had suspended betting on the former Ibrox boss returning as Russell Martin's successor late last week, with reports claiming a deal that would see the 45-year-old complete a sensational reunion to the club was ‘close’ following constructive talks with the club’s hierarchy in London.
Club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have reportedly spent the past few days holding talks with a variety of other candidates, with Danny Rohl and Kevin Muscat reported to be the frontrunners.
But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager.*
*All odds are offered by William Hill and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.
