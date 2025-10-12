These are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Ibrox man emerges as favourite as Gerrard U-turn update given

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 14:28 BST

Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager - as a clear favourite emerges for the Ibrox role.

Rangers owners were forced to go back to the drawing board in their search for a new head coach last week after former manager Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running for the role.

The bookies had suspended betting on the former Ibrox boss returning as Russell Martin's successor late last week, with reports claiming a deal that would see the 45-year-old complete a sensational reunion to the club was ‘close’ following constructive talks with the club’s hierarchy in London.

Club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have reportedly spent the past few days holding talks with a variety of other candidates, with Danny Rohl and Kevin Muscat reported to be the frontrunners.

But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager.*

*All odds are offered by William Hill and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 50/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment.

1. Raphaël Wicky - 50/1

The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 50/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment. | Getty Images Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he’s been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers.

2. Mark van Bommel - 40/1

Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he’s been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Austrian managed Southampton for almost four seasons between 2018 and 2022, winning 59 of his 173 games in charge. Left Wolfsburg at the end of last season and is currently out of work.

3. Ralph Hasenhuttl - 33/1

The Austrian managed Southampton for almost four seasons between 2018 and 2022, winning 59 of his 173 games in charge. Left Wolfsburg at the end of last season and is currently out of work. | Maja Hitij Photo: Maja Hitij

Viewed as one of the best young coaches in Britain a few short years ago, his sacking at Bournemouth in 2023 was deemed a harsh decision. Moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers shortly afterwards, where he started well, but a poor start to last season resulted in him being relieved of his duties. Been out of work since.

4. Gary O'Neil - 33/1

Viewed as one of the best young coaches in Britain a few short years ago, his sacking at Bournemouth in 2023 was deemed a harsh decision. Moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers shortly afterwards, where he started well, but a poor start to last season resulted in him being relieved of his duties. Been out of work since. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

