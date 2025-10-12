Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Ibrox man emerges as favourite as Gerrard U-turn update given

Rangers owners were forced to go back to the drawing board in their search for a new head coach last week after former manager Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running for the role.

The bookies had suspended betting on the former Ibrox boss returning as Russell Martin's successor late last week, with reports claiming a deal that would see the 45-year-old complete a sensational reunion to the club was ‘close’ following constructive talks with the club’s hierarchy in London.

Club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have reportedly spent the past few days holding talks with a variety of other candidates, with Danny Rohl and Kevin Muscat reported to be the frontrunners.

But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager.*

*All odds are offered by William Hill and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Raphaël Wicky - 50/1 The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 50/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment.

Mark van Bommel - 40/1 Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he's been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers.

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 33/1 The Austrian managed Southampton for almost four seasons between 2018 and 2022, winning 59 of his 173 games in charge. Left Wolfsburg at the end of last season and is currently out of work.