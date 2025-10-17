Kevin Muscat identifies 'crucial' match amid Rangers next manager wait after seven-goal thriller

Incoming Rangers manager secures vital victory in race for Chinese title

Kevin Muscat remains the frontrunner for the Rangers managerial vacancy after taking a step closer to securing the Chinese Super League title yesterday.

The Ibrox club have been searching for a new manager since Russell Martin’s departure earlier in October, with former Gers defender Muscat, currently boss of Chinese side Shanghai Port, reported to have agreed terms but with uncertainty surrounding a timeline for his appointment.

Muscat was in the dugout as Shanghai Port secured a 4-3 victory away to Qingdao Hainiu yesterday, which kept his side two points clear at the top of the table with three matches remaining.

Incoming next Rangers manager Kevin Muscat guided Shanghai Port to a 4-3 victory on Friday to remain at the top of the Chinese Super League. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Reports indicate that former Australia international will remain with his current club until the destination of the title is decided, with the final match of the season scheduled for November 22.

Speaking after his side's win, Muscat pointed to the "crucial" next league match away to title rivals Shanghai Shenhua on October 26, with an AFC Champions League match first up against Japanese side Machida Zelvia on Tuesday.

"Overall, this victory was very important to us, Muscat said. "The players' commitment and attitude on the field showed that everyone was aware of the impact of this result. While we could have done better in some areas, especially in terms of seizing opportunities, considering this was an away game, we scored a lot of goals and ultimately returned to Shanghai with three points. The whole team is very happy and satisfied."

Muscat also gave an insight into his attack-minded approach as he accused his team of being too “conservative” despite scoring four times on the road.

The 52-year-old added: "We had analysed this before the game and knew that neither side could afford to lose, so we were prepared to face the difficulties. We knew that the opponent would intensify their attack in the second half, but would also leave us some space to counterattack.

"If there's anything we need to summarise, it's that we were a bit conservative at times, which resulted in our defence dropping deeper and giving our opponents more time to hold onto the ball and build their offence."

Rangers have placed Under-19 coach Steven Smith in temporary charge for the visit of Dundee United today. Smith, who himself had two spells at Rangers as a player, has been overseeing first-team training along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.