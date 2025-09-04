Mourinho needs one last crack at a big club, says ex-defender

Jose Mourinho would never entertain a move to Rangers because of the club’s size and Scottish football’s stature, according to one of his former players.

Mourinho has been loosely linked with Ibrox hotseat this year - first after the departure of Philippe Clement back in February and then last month when pressure was cranked up on current head coach Russell Martin due to his poor start to the Premiership campaign.

Rangers have drawn their opening four league matches and after a 6-0 Champions League qualification defeat by Club Brugge last week, some Rangers fans called for Martin to be removed from his position less than three months into his tenure.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has lost some Rangers fans after a poor start to the league campaign. | SNS Group

Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic may have eased a little of the heat on Martin and he has the backing of the Rangers hierarchy, but that has not stopped chatter among fans and pundits as to who could come in if Gers’ form keeping on sliding.

Mourinho’s name has been touted - especially after he left Fenerbahce last month after they failed to reach the Champions League - but according to one of his former players in ex-Chelsea defender William Gallas, a move to Rangers in the future would not happen because they are “just too small” for a coach who has presided over teams such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Internazionale and Real Madrid, winning multiple trophies.

When asked if the challenge of restoring Rangers back to the top of Scottish football would appeal to Mourinho, Gallas repied: “Absolutely not. There’s no way Jose Mourinho will go to Rangers.

Mourinho ‘needs one last job at a big club’

“I mean no disrespect, but Rangers are just too small for Jose. He needs one last job at a big club. However the last few years have gone for him, you can see that he’s got the aura, got the magic. He still has that unique attitude.

“Everyone wants to see him, he’s box office. But the problem is that life goes so fast, especially in football, and I don’t know if there’s a club that can match what he needs to succeed. It might be time for him to consider international management, where he’s still on a big enough stage for his talents.

“I definitely want to see Jose Mourinho back in the Premier League. I think I’m one of millions who wants to see him, not just back in the Premier League, but lifting that league title one more time. I still want to see him be champion of Europe one more time.

Jose Mourinho isn't fancied to ever being in the Rangers hotseat. | SNS Group

“We know that the press will want him back, too. Every time there’s a job opening in the Premier League, they’re going to link him with it. With his personality, everyone will want him back in the Premier League. But it can’t just be any club in the league, it has to be one that can match his ambition.”

Gallas went on to rule out Nottingham Forest, with their owner Evangelos Marinakis having a reported fall-out with current head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, which has led to speculation over his long-term prospects.

Gallas, who won the English Premier League with Mourinho at Chelsea, added in an interview with Gambling Zone “Nottingham Forest, I don’t see them convincing him to join them. Can you imagine Evangelos Marinakis and Jose Mourinho, what a combination!

“That would definitely have some sort of drama involved. I don’t think Forest, the owner or Mourinho need that right now.”

Previous Rangers/Celtic comments

Speaking in March ahead of Fenerbahce’s Europa League tie against Rangers, Mourinho refused to rule out ever managing Rangers or Celtic.

Asked whether either Old Firm club would be an attractive proposition, Mourinho said: "In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future?

"People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it's a league of passion. It's a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is everything.

"For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn't make any sense. And Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?