3 . Cody Drameh - Free agent

A player that needs a permanent home in order to fulfil his potential. Drameh has spent the last two seasons on loan, but is now available for free after his Leeds United contract came to an end. Still just 22, Drameh was part of the Luton Town squad that secured promotion to the EPL with a Championship play-off win over Coventry City at Wembley, and was named Cardiff City's young player of the year in 2022. While he is astute defensively, he still offers an attacking threat on the overlap and has his best years ahead of him. | Getty Images