Could James Tavernier’s time at Rangers be coming to an end? The Gers skipper is target for Trabzonspor after the Turkish Super Lig outfit made a shock bid to sign the Ibrox skipper last night.
The right-back has spent nine seasons and scored an astonishing 134 goals in 118 Scottish Premiership matches from defence as he became the highest scoring defender in British football history last season.
However, it appears Trabzonspor are looking to reunite the 32-year-old with former team mates Borna Barisic and John Lundstram who both joined the club from Glasgow this summer.
With Philippe Clement stating last week that the club must sell to buy, the departure of Tavernier feels like a genuine possibly if they are to press on with their summer rebuild, however, replacing the Englishman will be an unenviable test.
We look at 10 right-backs that could fill the void left by Tavernier should his move to Turkey be completed this summer.
1. Žan Karničnik - NK Celje
The Slovenian had an impressive Euro 2024 with his country, playing in all four of their games and even grabbing a goal from defence. While he isn't prolific like Tavernier, the defender is still a real offensive weapon. He scored four goals and assisted a further 12 from defence last season. Just 29, he is valued at under £1 million. Bargain. | Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist - Chelsea
The young Chelsea defender is capable at both full-back and centre-back and is said to be available on a season-long loan deal at Stamford Bridge. He has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers recently, though Preston North End, Leeds United and Italian outfit Como are also interested. Should Rangers try and gazump them? | Getty Images
3. Cody Drameh - Free agent
A player that needs a permanent home in order to fulfil his potential. Drameh has spent the last two seasons on loan, but is now available for free after his Leeds United contract came to an end. Still just 22, Drameh was part of the Luton Town squad that secured promotion to the EPL with a Championship play-off win over Coventry City at Wembley, and was named Cardiff City's young player of the year in 2022. While he is astute defensively, he still offers an attacking threat on the overlap and has his best years ahead of him. | Getty Images
4. Cedric Soares - Free agent
If Rangers want an experienced option that will cost them nothing in terms of transfer fee, there's few better options than the Portuguese right-back. Has been linked with move to Ajax and the Saudi Pro League since being released at the Emirates. Could he be tempted by a season or two in Glasgow? | Arsenal FC via Getty Images