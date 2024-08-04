We pick out three talking points from the 0-0 draw between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not the worst outcome

For the second season in a row, Rangers have failed to win their opening match of the Premiership season, and should Celtic win at home to Kilmarnock this afternoon, they will already be on the back foot in the title race. That prospect does not sit easily with the Rangers fanbase, who are hardly bowled over by their club right now. Only one new player started the 0-0 draw at Hearts (more about him later) and they are homeless as Ibrox awaits shipments of steel. Manager Philippe Clement has signed a new contract yet warned that the real Rangers may not emerge until winter. Hardly reassuring stuff.

The performance at Tynecastle was far from impressive, especially in the first half, when Hearts created the better chances and looked slicker. There was improvement in the second period from Rangers, and Cyriel Dessers really ought to have scored with a close-range header. Nevertheless, all three points eluded Clement and Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How costly will that be? Perhaps the sands of time will be kinder to this result as the season goes on. Hearts are strong at home and defeated Celtic in Gorgie last season. Maybe this result would look better if it came deeper into the season. It is hard to envisage many teams storming Tynecastle. Rangers obviously wanted a win here - but a draw is far from a disaster. Those who are already conceding the title to Celtic need an element of calm.

Hearts' Kenneth Vargas tries to get the better of James Tavernier during the 0-0 draw with Rangers | SNS Group

The new boy excels

Connor Barron was the only new signing in the Rangers starting XI at Tynecastle, so naturally there was a spotlight put on him. The Scotland Under-21 internationalist is not an unfamiliar face to the top flight given his time at Aberdeen, but given the remit of replacing John Lundstram, a lot of weight is on Barron's young shoulders.

So far, so good though for the stocky midfielder, who shone in pre-season and looked every bit the part against Hearts. He was combative, discipline and drove forward when possible, coming close to scoring with a skidded effort. The weight of the Rangers jersey, for now, does not appear to burden him. Clement will no doubt be pleased with how Barron is settling into life at the club.

Connor Barron played well on his competitive debut for Rangers | SNS Group

Excitement at Hearts

Hearts' pre-season results - defeats by Leyton Orient, Spurs and Fleetwood - were underwhelming, but we got a true representation of what Steven Naismith is building at Tynecastle. Three new signings started, but the man on everyone's lips afterwards was Gerald Taylor, the club's new right-back. He looks a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One has to be cautious when bigging up new signings, but there was so much to like about the Costa Rican, who was procured from Saprissa earlier this summer. He is tall, athletic, powerful and rapid. Always keen to get forward and be part of the attack, he galloped forward at will in the first half and was handy outlet for the Jambos. Defensively, he dominated Oscar Cortes before the Colombian's injury and then dealt well with Rabbi Matondo's pace.