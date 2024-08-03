Rangers suffered the earliest of setbacks to their William Hill Premiership title hopes by dropping two points in a 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Gers boss Philippe Clement on Friday extended his contract at Ibrox until 2028 after making nine new signings but midfielder Connor Barron was the only one making his first start for the club in the opening game of the league season.

It was a battle for most of the afternoon with both sides hitting the woodwork but neither could get the breakthrough.

It was not the start Rangers wanted in their battle to wrest the title back from Celtic and they will need to improve greatly for their Champions League first leg qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday, a fixture which offers no respite.

For the league season curtain raiser, new signings Yan Dhanda, James Penrice and Gerald Taylor started for the home side while Malachi Boateng, recruited on Saturday morning from Crystal Palace, was on the bench and was introduced later in the game.

There was a familiar look about the visitors and Rangers’ unconvincing pre-season meant the small band of travelling fans arrived in the Gorgie sunshine with some trepidation.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance in Gorgie.

Zander Clark - 8 There was some speculation that Craig Gordon may start ahead of him, but he showed why he is Hearts' No 1. Made some good saves and his handling was impeccable.

Jack Butland - 8 Stood tall when required and made some smart saves, most notably from Lawrence Shankland in the second half. Brings a level of reassurance this Rangers team desperately needs at times.

Gerald Taylor - 9 What a debut from the Costa Rican, an adventurous right-back who the Hearts fans have already fallen in love with. Kept Oscar Cortes very quiet and contributed strongly to Hearts' attacking play. This was an exceptional display.

James Tavernier - 7 The Rangers skipper was steady and whipped in a couple of tantalising crosses that begged to be put away. He can be happy with his day's work.