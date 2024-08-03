Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Same old failings for Ibrox side as they count blessings at Tynecastle

One wonders what pupils from the Blue Mountain Seventh day Adventist Christian boarding school in Pennsylvania made of their introduction to Scottish football.

Cammy Devlin got the new season under way when he pushed the ball back to fellow Australian Kye Rowles, who promptly booted the ball up the park and out of play.

Welcome back, Scottish Premiership – although there were actually only five Scots in the outfield positions at kick-off. Visitors, such as those American schoolchildren welcomed by the Tannoy announcer at half time, might wonder what the fuss is about. No goals, a smattering of bookings but still, it was rarely less than engrossing as Hearts and Rangers secured a point each.

Hearts' Frankie Kent gets the better of Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers at Tynecastle | SNS Group

One absorbing element was wondering how Rangers could have undergone such an extreme squad rebuilding process and yet still start the new season featuring just one new signing. Connor Barron, an out-of-contract signing from Aberdeen, was the only new addition in a more familiar-looking Rangers side than their supporters might have wished to see.

Something that was similarly intriguing was how Rangers could look even weaker than last season, when the whole point of these changes was to improve them for the challenges ahead. It’s possible even that school group from the United States were discussing how on earth Scott Wright still gets a game for Rangers as they took their seats.

To be fair to manager Philippe Clement, he knows Rangers are far from the finished article. He said as much on Friday, when he acknowledged - to the alarm of many Rangers fans - that it could be December before they are firing all cylinders. Judgment then can wait but the league cannot. Rangers could be trailing Celtic by two points by the end of the first weekend of league combat.

It could have been worse. It ought to have been worse. How Hearts did not score in the opening half is an enduring mystery and the failure to take advantage of a succession of opportunities cost them two points. It was more even in the second half. However, when the board went up showing five minutes additional time to be played, it was apparent that the home fans drew encouragement and roared their team on.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement tries to urge his players on | SNS Group

They sensed something more could still be obtained. The 500 or so Rangers fans, meanwhile, might have felt only some trepidation. They were content by this stage to cling to a point and applauded the players enthusiastically enough afterwards.

The draw could even be interpreted as a good point at a tricky venue with a side that’s clearly a ‘holding’ XI at present. Winger Vaclav Cerny did make an appearance in the second half but other than that, it was the same old Rangers, and, it must be said, the same old failings.

The visitors did come closest to scoring through Cyriel Dessers in the second half. His header somehow stayed out, having hit the post and then bar. The striker had another effort in the first half that was saved by Zander Clark following a Ridvan Yilmaz cross. Tom Lawrence also saw a dipping shot tipped over by the 'keeper.

Hearts were more fluid going forward but did not make Jack Butland work as much as they might have liked. He made several stops from Lawrence Shankland but they were of the ordinary variety. He was more stretched when tipping James Pernice’s shot past the post early in the first half and could only watch as Yan Dhanda’s slightly deflected effort hit the top of his crossbar shortly afterwards.

Gerald Taylor impressed on his debut for Hearts | SNS Group

The home fans liked what they were seeing from their new signings, three of whom started. The most eye-catching of the trio was Gerald Taylor, who provided thrust from right back. Another three new faces made their league debuts in the second half, including holding midfielder Malachi Boateng, whose transfer from Crystal Palace was completed late the previous night.

Hearts felt they might have had a penalty in the first half when Dhanda’s cross hit the sliding Barron’s arm but Steven Naismith offered a more circumspect view afterwards when noting that if you’d played the game, you knew it should not have been given. It was the first refreshing application of a new directive brought in to deal with the recent increase in VAR-associated handball penalty awards.