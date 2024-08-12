After the completion of round two in the Premiership, it’s time to select the team of the week - and there were quite a few candidates.
Dundee and St Johnstone provided the eye-catching results, winning 3-1 and 3-0 over Hearts and St Johnstone respectively, while Aberdeen maintained their 100 per cent start to the season by overcoming St Mirren 3-1 at Pittodrie.
They and Celtic are the only two teams in the division to have two wins to their name. The champions swatted aside Hibs with ease 2-0 at Easter Road, with their performance in the first half particularly impressive.
Rangers got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 win over Motherwell, while Ross County needed a 95th-minute equaliser to get a 1-1 draw with Dundee United in Dingwall.
We talk you through who the key men were for all 12 clubs on a dramatic weekend of football in Scotland’s top flight.