Celtic remain top of the table after their 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road.

Two Celtic stars, Rangers' key men, Aberdeen talisman and in-demand playmaker - Premiership team of week

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:07 GMT

The stand-out players across the second round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership

After the completion of round two in the Premiership, it’s time to select the team of the week - and there were quite a few candidates.

Dundee and St Johnstone provided the eye-catching results, winning 3-1 and 3-0 over Hearts and St Johnstone respectively, while Aberdeen maintained their 100 per cent start to the season by overcoming St Mirren 3-1 at Pittodrie.

They and Celtic are the only two teams in the division to have two wins to their name. The champions swatted aside Hibs with ease 2-0 at Easter Road, with their performance in the first half particularly impressive.

Rangers got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 win over Motherwell, while Ross County needed a 95th-minute equaliser to get a 1-1 draw with Dundee United in Dingwall.

We talk you through who the key men were for all 12 clubs on a dramatic weekend of football in Scotland’s top flight.

The Dundee United goalkeeper saved a penalty during the 1-1 draw with Ross County, plunging to his right to stop Eamonn Brophy's effort.

1. Jack Walton

The Dundee United goalkeeper saved a penalty during the 1-1 draw with Ross County, plunging to his right to stop Eamonn Brophy's effort.

The Rangers captain provided an assist from right-back and was a strong presence throughout the 2-1 win over Motherwell.

2. James Tavernier

The Rangers captain provided an assist from right-back and was a strong presence throughout the 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Largely strolled through Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road as champions showed their dominance.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Largely strolled through Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road as champions showed their dominance.

The St Johnstone captain was at the heart of only two defences to keep a clean sheet in gameweek two - even if manager Craig Levein was not altogether complimentary of his team's defending in the face of victory.

4. Kyle Cameron

The St Johnstone captain was at the heart of only two defences to keep a clean sheet in gameweek two - even if manager Craig Levein was not altogether complimentary of his team's defending in the face of victory.

