Three takeaways from Rangers 2-1 win over Motherwell

Rangers registered their first victory of the season as goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny helped them overcome a Motherwell side who were briefly level through Robin Propper’s own goal. Here are three things we learned from the match:

Groundhopper Jack

Fresh from being spotted taking in St Mirren’s European tie against Brann on Thursday night, Ryan Jack was out and about again as he took a seat at Hampden to watch his old team defeat Motherwell. The former midfielder’s appearance in Paisley had sparked rumours that he was all set to sign for Buddies, a suggestion that elicited a bemused reaction from their manager Stephen Robinson who claimed to be none the wiser as to why Jack was in the stand. After his appearance at the national stadium, maybe he’s just a player without a club keen to get out of the house. Expect him to pop up again at Easter Road, Pittodrie or Rugby Park on Sunday.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement on the touchline during the 2-1 win over Motherwell at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Where’s the fire?

Rangers’ temporary switch from Ibrox to Hampden has disrupted their fans’ usual travel plans. With much of Glasgow’s south side shamefully neglected on the city’s underground system, the Subway Loyal will have been forced into making other arrangements in their quest to get a quick getaway from the national stadium. That much was evident judging by the rush of bodies that made a beeline for the exits the moment the fourth official held up the board to indicate time added on, sparking the sort of evacuation not seen since the Titanic started taking on water.

Stop the clocks

The subject of injury time was one that perplexed Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell here. Five minutes of additional time were played at the end of the first half and yet, despite the appearance of seven second-half substitutes and various injuries, referee Kevin Clancy chose to only play two additional minutes at the end of the 90.

Former Rangers player Ryan Jack watches on at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)