'Great honour': Hearts and Rangers hero makes shock move abroad after exit

Former Scotland defender has next club following Brighton departure

Former Scotland, Hearts and Rangers defender David Weir has landed a new role just a month after his departure from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Weir left his position as technical director at the Seagulls on September 12, bringing to an end his seven-year association with the Premier League side. However, he has returned to football swiftly after it was announced by ambitious French club Strasbourg that he has joined as their sporting director.

Weir, 55, had a distinguished playing career with Hearts and Rangers, where he picked up silverware, while he also won 69 caps for Scotland. He had a brief spell as manager of Sheffield United in 2013 and was assistant coach to Mark Warburton and Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest before his switch to Brighton, where he started as pathway development manager.

His exit from Brighton sparked speculation that he could move back to Scottish football with Rangers, but he will now work in France’s Ligue 1 for Strasbourg, who are fourth in the league standings, two points behind leaders PSG.

Their manager is Englishman Liam Rosenior and they have strong links to Chelsea, as they are backed by their ownership group BlueCo as part of their multi-club strategy.

“I am delighted with the arrival of David Weir, which is in line with the work undertaken to strengthen the club’s overall sporting structure,” said Strasbourg president Marc Keller.

‘Respected professional’

“He is a respected professional who brings valuable expertise from the highest level. His experience and competence will be important assets in supporting Racing’s sporting progress and supporting Liam Rosenior and his staff.”

On his move to France, Weir said: “It is a great honor to join Racing, a historic club with a strong identity and growing ambition. I was convinced by the project and the quality of the people already in place.

“I am eager to settle in Strasbourg and become fully involved in the life of Racing. I look forward to working with Liam and all the teams to contribute to Racing’s success this season and in the years to come.”