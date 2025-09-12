Ex-Hearts and Rangers man loses job as Tony Bloom explains decision - 'refresh our technical area'

Brighton chairman bids farewell to former Scotland defender

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Weir has left his role as technical director of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Rangers, Hearts, Everton and Scotland defender has been stood down after three years in the position, having initially joined the club as pathway development manager in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weir was appointed technical director of the Premier League outfit in May 2022 following the departure of Dan Ashworth to Newcastle. His responsibilities included overseeing all football operations, such as recruitment, analysis, the academy, and player welfare for both the men's and women's teams.

Brighton and Hove Albion have parted company with technical director David Weir. | PA

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, who is also a significant investor in Hearts, having bought a 29 per cent stake in the club for £9.86m last year, explained that the decision was made with a "refresh" in mind.

"David has served our club very well, but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction," Bloom said. "I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future.”

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber stated: “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years, and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club added that Paul Barber will continue to oversee all technical areas of the club, working with the existing senior team, until Weir’s successor is confirmed.