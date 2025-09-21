Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and St Mirren learn Hampden fate

Final four set and dates for Hampden ties

Celtic and Rangers have been drawn to face each other in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

There will be no repeat of last year’s Old Firm final, which Celtic won on penalties after a 3-3 draw, with the Glasgow giants set to face each other in a derby showdown at Hampden Park in the last four.

Motherwell and St Mirren will contest the other semi-final with each club given the chance to reach a Hampden final for the first time in several years with ‘Well’s last appearance being the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic in 2018 while Saints were last in a national final when they won the Scottish League Cup by defeating Hearts in 2013.

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw has been made. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Holders Celtic became the last side to book their place in this year’s Premier Sports Cup semis on Sunday as they secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Championship side Partick Thistle at Firhill with goals from Hyun-jun Yang, Liam Scales, Sebastian Tounekti and Luke McCowan.

Rangers made it through on Saturday as they eased some of the pressure on head coach Russell Martin with a 2-0 win over Hibs following pre-match protests outside Ibrox Stadium while Motherwell claimed a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

St Mirren booked their semi-final place with a penalty shoot-out win over Kilmarnock on Friday after a 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.