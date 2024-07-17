Rangers are set for a transfer windfall this summer as club admit they are ‘open to offers’ on Ibrox transfer target

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been handed an unexpected transfer window boost and are set to receive a ‘six-figure’ windfall just days after Philippe Clement admitted the club must sell to buy.

Following the Gers’ pre-season defeat to Ajax at the weekend, the Belgian boss made a stark admission on the club’s summer transfer business, revealing the ‘reality’ of the club’s situation is players must leave before any more arrive as he looks to mount a serious title charge next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the reality that the board told me a few months ago,” said Clement. “I know this, the recruitment team knows this also. This is the reality of the club. I had other expectations when I came in in October, I have to say. But I know the reality now. I am very motivated to build the club and help in that.”

However, the 50-year-old head coach has now been handed a surprise transfer boost after ex-Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara completed a reported £8.6 million move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes just a year after departing Ibrox to move to Leeds United. Reports state the the 28-year-old’s departure from Elland Road will see the Light Blues benefit financially after it emerged they had inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that took Kamara to the EFL Championship last summer.

Rangers could now use that fee to to make a move for striking target Tommy Conway after the Ibrox giants were handed a potential breakthrough in their pursuit of the long-term target. The 21-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate and, according to Bristol Live, the Robins have now finally lost patience with the forward over his unwillingness to sign a new contract - which could open the door for a move to Glasgow this summer.

Conway formed part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024 and has been linked to both Rangers and Celtic in recent months, with the player available to approached for a pre-contract agreement this coming January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad