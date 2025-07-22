'Start of something' - Rangers hero earns Russell Martin praise and a word from Sir Alex Ferguson

18 y/o steps up to the plate in Champions League qualifier

Russell Martin has hailed Findlay Curtis after the teenager justified the new Rangers manager’s bold decision to start him against Panathinaikos with a second-half wonder goal in the 2-0 win.

The victory - debutant Djeidi Gassama struck an equally thrilling second shortly after coming on as substitute - gives the Ibrox side a solid platform ahead of next week’s Champions League second qualifying round second leg, when Curtis will surely be trusted again on a potentially exacting night in Athens.

Martin made the first key personnel decision of his tenure at Ibrox by putting faith in the 18-year-old and he praised Curtis for bouncing back from a difficult first half for both him personally and the team.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin at full time after the 2-0 win over Panathinaikos. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Curtis enjoyed an audience with Sir Alex Ferguson in the home dressing room at Ibrox afterwards. The former Manchester United manager had watched his old team take a grip of the tie from the directors’ box and would have been particularly taken by Curtis, who has been at the Rangers academy since he was six-years-old. Martin believes Curtis can avoid the fate of many other starlets who have failed to establish themselves at Ibrox.

“I hope it's the start of something,” said Martin. “He's just had words of wisdom from Sir Alex there. I don't think you can ask for any more than that.

"He has to keep his feet on the ground. Also, again, I spoke before the game with the TV guys about why he's in the team. I think he has the character and the mentality to play for this club, I really do. Because he had a sticky first half, like a lot of the guys, and to come through it, take on information at half time, and then to run as he does, is brilliant for him. So it has to just be a start.

“We have to make sure with Fin that it is just a start and that he keeps improving and keeps wanting to improve. That's the best bit about him, is his attitude and his willingness to learn.

“I think Fin probably embodied us,” added Martin. “In the first half, he was a bit tense. He was receiving too many balls in positions we don't want him to, but he's so willing and has such a brilliant character and mentality, and that was reflected in the rest of the group as well. They got through that, and at half time, it was just about some real simple information and getting the guys to relax and do the work that we've done, and take a bit more care with the ball. They did that, and I thought they were great.”

Jack Butland made a number of crucial saves for Rangers in the 2-0 win over Panathinaikos. | PA

As well as an 18-year-old, a 32-year-old goalkeeper also caught the eye. Jack Butland endured a miserable campaign last season, when he lost in his place to Liam Kelly. But he has been restored to the side by Martin and kept Rangers in the tie in the first half, after Panathinaikos started strongly.

“We needed Jack [Butland] a couple of times with a few big moments in the first half and he made a couple of brilliant saves,” said Martin. “It's (now) half time. We have to respect that we're playing against a really good team and they're going to be ready next week. We have to be even better than we were tonight, and we will be. It's so early on, and we will improve from tonight.”

