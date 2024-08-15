Ex-Rangers ace sees loan move rejected as EPL side 'consider proposals'

Fabio Silva of Rangers has returned to parent club Wolves at the end of his loan spell at Ibrox | Getty Images

The former Rangers man has been linked to La Liga this summer.

Ex-Rangers loanee Fabio Silva is edging closer to an exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with reports claiming the player has no future at the club ahead of the new English Premier League season.

The Portugal under-21 international cost the Molineux club £35million when he was signed from Porto in 2020, but has not been able to find form in the Midlands. The player has scored just four goals for the club since his arrival and the club now keen to move the player on this summer, with Silva seemingly having no future at Wolves.

The 22-year-old Portuguese forward arrived on loan at Rangers last January with a big reputation but failed to impress Philippe Clement, scoring just four times during his spell in Scotland, as Rangers ended the campaign eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race. Despite his average form in Glasgow, it was claimed Silva was keen a permanent move to Glasgow, though a transfer to Rangers was never likely.

One club who are interested in signing the player though are Italian outfit Genoa, who missed out on Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski this week. The third Italian side with a reported interest in the player, Silva’s agent recently revealed both Bologna and Fiorentina has chased his signature in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb. However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it was Genoa who have made the first official approach, but they have seen their loan plus an option to buy clause offer rejected, with Wolves targetting a permanent departure for the forward.