Celtic have eyes on Belgian starlet - and also McCowan - as former Hearts man becomes available

Celtic linked with Engels

Fresh from signing Norwich City striker Adam Idah, Celtic are now being linked with a move for Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels. The 20-year-old Belgian, who is contracted for another three years with the German Bundesliga side, impressed last season and according to The Scottish Sun, has emerged as a transfer target.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is claimed Celtic may need to pay £10 million for Engels, which would represent a record transfer fee for the club. He would be a replacement for Matt O'Riley should he leave the club in this transfer window, with Atalanta still keen on landing the Dane after having multiple bids rejected.

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Arne Engels. | Getty Images

McCowan twist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs could face competition from Celtic in their chase for Dundee playmaker Luke McCowan. The Easter Road outfit has made two bids for the in-form Dens Park midfielder, but have so far not met the valuation for him. Hibs are in the market for a creative force in their team and have identified McCowan as their principal target.

However, such is McCowan's good form, it is being reported that Celtic are also weighing up a move for the 26-year-old, who has one year left on his contract. Hibs do not plan to be held to ransom by Dundee despite having funds to spend in this transfer window, but if Celtic were to come to the table, then Hibs would face stiff competition for him. The Scottish Sun claims that Dundee are braced for a bid from the champions.

Luke McCowan is in demand. | SNS Group

Saints admit O’Riley defeat

Southampton manager Russell Martin has admitted defeat in his attempts to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. The newly-promoted English Premier League side made an offer earlier this summer but are unable to match the Dane's valuation, which is sitting at around the £25m mark.

Martin worked with O'Riley when he was in charge at MK Dons and asked about any potential further moves from the the 23-year-old, he replied: "We are not in the race right now."

Southampton manager Russell Martin. | Getty Images

Conway to join Boro

Scotland striker Tommy Conway has reportedly concluded his move from Bristol City to Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports. A move to the Riverside Stadium from Ashton Gate was first mooted last week and his £4.5m north is expected to be announced imminently.

The 22-year-old hitman made the Scotland squad for the Euros and due to him not signing a new contract, was banished from the City first-team squad upon his return from international duty. Both Celtic and Rangers had been linked with the player, but his future appears to be resolved.

Tommy Conway is on the move. | Getty Images

Paterson on move

Former Hearts defender Callum Paterson has been told he is free to find a new club, reports The Sheffield Star. The 29-year-old has been at Hillsborough since 2020 but was linked with a move back to his formative club in Gorgie last summer. He decided to stay with the Owls but is not featuring under current boss Danny Rohl.

Paterson has kept the door open for a Hearts return at some point in his career, but with the Jambos having signed Gerald Taylor in this window at right-back, their need is not as pressing for reinforcements in that area.

Callum Paterson could leave Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Dons could net more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bojan Miovksi has been tipped to earn Aberdeen more money after agreeing a £6.5m exit from the Dons to La Liga side Girona. The North Macedonian's departure is set to be made official imminently after the 25-year-old attracted a host of suitors over the summer.