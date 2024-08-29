We are now just hours away from the Scottish Premiership transfer window deadline, and the transfer talk is hotting up as clubs target some last minute additions.
Rangers have extremely busy this summer, signing the likes of Robin Propper, Connor Barron and Jefte, though the Ibrox summer rebuild has resulted in a plenty of player turnover, with many long-serving Gers stars departing. Despite making several new additions, Philippe Clement is hopeful he can still add some more incoming before the window slams shut.
In terms of outgoings, Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright are both expected to depart on deadline day to Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City respectively, while rumoured exits could also be on the cards for fringe players Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine.
Here, we take a look at how Rangers’ dream starting XI could look if the deadline day transfer rumours turn out to be true: