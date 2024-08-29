We are now just hours away from the Scottish Premiership transfer window deadline, and the transfer talk is hotting up as clubs target some last minute additions.

Rangers have extremely busy this summer, signing the likes of Robin Propper, Connor Barron and Jefte, though the Ibrox summer rebuild has resulted in a plenty of player turnover, with many long-serving Gers stars departing. Despite making several new additions, Philippe Clement is hopeful he can still add some more incoming before the window slams shut.

In terms of outgoings, Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright are both expected to depart on deadline day to Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City respectively, while rumoured exits could also be on the cards for fringe players Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine.

Here, we take a look at how Rangers’ dream starting XI could look if the deadline day transfer rumours turn out to be true:

1 . GK: Jack Butland The Rangers goalkeeper is one of the best stoppers in the division. The club have done well to fend off the expected summer interest. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier The captain was heavily linked with a departure last month following a reported bid from Trabzonspor. He appears to be staying in Glasgow though, and that is a positive for Philippe Clement. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Stanley Nsoki The Hoffenheim centre-back has emerged as a late target for Philippe Clement and would arrive with a big pedigree. He previously worked with the Belgian boss at former club Brugge and could be a vital signing if Rangers can get it over the line before 11pm on Friday. | Getty Images Photo Sales