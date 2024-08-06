Here are three Dynamo Kyiv players Rangers must keep an eye on this evening. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers take on Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this evening. Here are three players the Gers must keep an eye on.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement heads to Poland this evening to begin the Gers quest for UEFA Champions League qualification, fresh off the back of an uninspiring draw with Hearts.

The Gers opened their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 0-0 draw at Tynecastle on Saturday, but will now turn their attention to Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv as they pursue a spot in this year’s Champions League.

Set to be played in the Polish city of Lublin due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Gers have injury concerns heading into the game after Oscar Cortes was ruled out for up to five weeks, while Dujon Sterling remains a doubt after missing the weekend game in Edinburgh. As for Kyiv, they are fresh off the back of a commanding 9-2 aggregate win over Partizan Belgrade last week and will be looking to pile further misery on Rangers this evening.

It is certain to be a tough game for the Light Blues, and we have picked out the three Dynamo Kyiv players Rangers must watch this evening if they are to come away with a positive result - including a former English Premier League magician, an imposing young midfielder and a pacey net-buster who is already off the mark in the UEFA Champions League.

Volodymyr Brazhko of Dynamo Kyiv. Cr. Getty Images. | Getty Images

Volodymyr Brazhko - Midfielder

Still just 22-years-old, the imposing central midfielder made a huge impact on the international stage after playing a big role in Ukraine’s Euro 2024 playoff win over Iceland. Brazhko was surprisingly dropped for Ukraine’s opening game against Romania at the Euros this summer, however, when he was restored to the starting XI following the 3-0 loss, they went undefeated in Germany. The former captain of the Ukrainian under-21 side, Brazkho was also extremely impressive for Dynamo Kyiv in 23/24 after breaking into the first team. He helped to contribute nine goals across 26 games in the Ukrainian Premier League, all whilst playing in a deep holding midfield role and became a key figure in the engine room for the blues and whites. While many pinpoint Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov as the country’s leading light, 6ft central midfielder Brazhko is just as talented and shows leadership skills beyond his years. Rangers’ midfield will be in for a tough battle.

Vladyslav Vanat - Forward

Another young starlet making waves in Ukraine, the 21-year-old was the club’s top scorer last season and contributed to 21 goals in just 27 games - and he’s already off the mark this season after scoring against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Standing at just over 5ft 9in, Vanat is very much a traditional centre-forward with an instinctive ability to score goals. A ‘sniffer’ with a knack for being in the right place at the right time, his pace offers Kyiv an opportunity to play with speed on the counter, where he is more than capable of stretching the back line. He will be a huge concern for the likes of John Souttar and Leon Balogun, with Vanat able to comfortably beat both in a foot race if offered the opportunity. If Clement is aiming to stop Kyiv from scoring tonight, then Vanat must be kept quiet.

Dynamo Kyiv 'instinctive' striker Vladyslav Vanat. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Andriy Yarmolenko - Forward