Davide Ancelotti next Rangers manager bombshell as Real Madrid coach 'makes decision' on future
Rangers managerial frontrunner Davide Ancelotti has sensationally dropped out of the running for the Ibrox hotseat in order to continue working as an assistant to his father Carlo.
That is according to fresh reports in Spain on Friday morning which claim that the 35-year-old Real Madrid assistant has decided to take up a permanent position working alongside his highly-respected dad as assistant coach with the Brazil national team.
Ancelotti senior is leaving his current position as head coach of Real Madrid at the end of the season in order to take charge of the five-time World Cup winners.
It was initially reported that he and son Davide were set to part ways with Ancelotti junior ready to embark on his own managerial career after serving as his father’s number two at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Madrid.
It was claimed that Ancelotti junior had held positive talks with the incoming new Rangers owners - a US-consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises - and was favouring a switch to Ibrox ahead of rival offers from Italy and Saudi Arabia.
However, Spanish outlets are now reporting that Ancelotti junior has decided to postpone his solo career in order to remain alongside his father for at least another year, until after the 2026 World Cup.
A report by radio broadcaster Onda Cero claims that the lack of “big” opportunities were behind the U-turn, as well as the chance to help his father in his bid to win the World Cup with Brazil in what will be the 65-year-old’s first international coaching role.
Rangers will appoint a new permanent boss this summer after installing former captain Barry Ferguson as interim head coach until the end of the season following the sacking of Philippe Clement in February.
The new manager search is being led by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who will join from Everton at the end of the season, and 49ers Enterprises, who are expected to complete their takeover of the Glasgow outfit next month.
