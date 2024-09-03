UEFA have announced a new cap on ticket prices that will benefit fans of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts in Europe this season.

Ahead of the start of their 24/25 UEFA European competitions, the governing body have announced they will look to reduce costs for “valued and recognised” supporters as they aim to “reaffirm UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans” and make matchdays more affordable to supporters aiming to back their team in Europe this year.

Celtic fans are set to take in Champions League away days at Borussia Dortmund, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa, while Rangers will head to Malmo, Olympiakos, Nice and Manchester United in the Europa League this year following the expansion of the three top European competitions.

Hearts, who lost out to FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League qualifiers last week, will head to FC Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge after dropping into the Conference League.

Looking to follow any one of the three Scottish clubs in European competition this year? Here’s how much you can expect to pay for a ticket in the 24/25 campaign.

What is the UEFA ticket price cap?

With the cost of football tickets soaring over the last few seasons, UEFA have introduced a cap on prices across their three European competitions; the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The rule will see clubs forced to place a cap on ticket costs for away fans in the 24/25 season.

With Celtic playing in the Champions League, Rangers in the Europa League and Hearts taking part in the Conference League, it means fans aiming to travel to follow their respective teams this season will be given a guaranteed maximum ticket price for each and every away game they attend, though the cap will not affect ticket prices for home fans.

A statement from the football governing body read: “This decision, endorsed by the UEFA Club Competitions Committee, highlights the crucial role that fans play in creating the exciting atmosphere that defines the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League and acknowledges the passionate support that fans provide their teams during crucial away matches. By making away matches more accessible to fans, UEFA aims to preserve this unique aspect of European football culture.”

How much will Champions League ticket prices be

As per the UEFA price cap, away fans will pay no more than €60 (£50) for a ticket in the UEFA Champions League. This will be further reduced to €50 (£42) in the 25/26 season.

How much will Europa League ticket prices be

As per the UEFA price cap, away fans will pay no more than €40 (£34) for a ticket in the UEFA Champions League. This will be further reduced to €35 (£29.50) in the 25/26 season.

How much will Conference League ticket prices be