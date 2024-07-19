As the popularity of retro football shirts continues to explode across the country, many Rangers fans are looking to secure their favourite vintage kit ahead of the 24/25 season beginning.
With the new Scottish Premiership season ready to get underway in a matter of weeks, many of the Ibrox faithful are choosing to go retro for the new campaign as the look to recall the glory days that were sadly missing last term.
In fact, some of Rangers classic kits are some of the most sought after football jerseys on the planet, with original kits from the late 1980s and early 1990s costing a small fortune due to their rare availability on the retro shirt market.
Are you looking to go retro this season? With so many stunning Gers kits from the past, choosing your favourite is a tough ask.
Here are the 10 most expensive and most popular retro Rangers shirts available to buy on ClassicFootballShirts.com.