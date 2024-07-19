As the popularity of retro football shirts continues to explode across the country, many Rangers fans are looking to secure their favourite vintage kit ahead of the 24/25 season beginning.

With the new Scottish Premiership season ready to get underway in a matter of weeks, many of the Ibrox faithful are choosing to go retro for the new campaign as the look to recall the glory days that were sadly missing last term.

In fact, some of Rangers classic kits are some of the most sought after football jerseys on the planet, with original kits from the late 1980s and early 1990s costing a small fortune due to their rare availability on the retro shirt market.

Are you looking to go retro this season? With so many stunning Gers kits from the past, choosing your favourite is a tough ask.

Here are the 10 most expensive and most popular retro Rangers shirts available to buy on ClassicFootballShirts.com.

1 . Rangers (a) 95-96 Made popular by the likes of Paul Gascoigne, this red and white number was worn as Rangers lifted their 46th league title. Valued at around £197 for a mint condition original version of the shirt. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

2 . Rangers (a) 96-97 Made famous by the nine-in-a-row team, this is another sought after red and white away number and is valued at around £197 for an excellent condition original. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

3 . Rangers (a) 90-92 This Admiral white away jersey came complete with blue shorts and was worn between 1990 and 1992. Another shirt that is valued at close to £200 if in mint condition. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Rangers (h) 90-92 Worn by a young All McCoist, the Admiral home kit worn between 1990 and 1992 is valued at around £200 for a shirt that is in excellent to mint condition. | SNS Group Photo Sales