New Rangers boss vows to play ‘attack-minded’ football

New Rangers boss Barry Ferguson says he could not turn down answering the call to be manager until the end of the season and vowed to the Ibrox fans that his team will play “attack-minded” football.

Ferguson, who won 15 trophies during two spells as a Rangers player, has taken over from Philippe Clement after the Belgian was sacked on Sunday night. In a manic 24 hours in Govan, Ferguson has been named interim head coach for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign and will be assisted by three of his former teammates in Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor.

Clement’s recently-appointed assistant Issame Charai will remain at Rangers and is part of the hastily-assembled backroom team. Ferguson’s first match in charge will be against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night in the Premiership and he revealed that he is itching to get going.

Barry Ferguson says he can't wait to get going as Rangers manager. | SNS Group

“I am proud, and I am excited,” Ferguson said in an in-house Rangers interview. “If I am being honest, it came out of the blue, so it has been a whirlwind 24 hours, but I am just happy to get it done, get my staff together, get to the training ground and get going.

“I had to be respectful that my backroom staff were in jobs elsewhere, so we had to get all this sorted. Thankfully the guys worked hard and so did the chief executive and the chairman and we got it done quicker than expected. We are just eager to get started.

“I have been back at the club as an ambassador and enjoying that role but when I was asked about this job it was one I couldn't turn down. Albeit it is only for three months, but it is my job to go and get a kick out of this group of players.

“When I watch them, there are really good players in there so it is our job as staff and my job as a manager to go and get the best we can out of them.”

Ferguson has not been a frontline manager for three years, with his spell in charge of Alloa Athletic ended in February 2022. He has recently been working as a pundit in the media and has watched many of Rangers’ performances this season. He was honest in his appraisal of how they have played.

“In terms of Europe, some of the performances have been top class but domestically, that is your bread and butter, that is where you have got to win most weeks,” continued Ferguson.

"You are always going to have a bump in the road, but I think there have been too many bumps in the road, so it is my job as a manager and the staff's job to try and get a level of consistency in the squad.

“There are definitely quality players, and they look a good group, they just look a bit flat at this moment in time and it is our job to try and get this confidence back up.”

Ferguson admitted his delight at bringing together his coaching team so quickly and explained that he and Charai - the only remnant of the previous regime - had already held discussions on the players.

Barry Ferguson will be assisted by former teammates, including Neil McCann. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“We spent a bit of time together just Issame and I talking about players and the way I want to take the team forward,” said Ferguson. “He'll need to get used to a new coaching team coming in, but he is eager, that's what I want. He has got a good work ethic about him that is important to me, so I am looking forward to having him in the staff.

“I've brought in Billy Dodds and Neil McCann who have previous experience as managers. I played with them, I know the characters that they are and I know how good they are on the training pitch in terms of organisational skills. They put on really good sessions and Allan McGregor, everyone knows what he brings to the club.

“I am excited with my staff. When I asked them, I was unsure I could get them but they are great and they were desperate to come and that is what I want so I am just delighted to get them all done and as I say I am excited to start working with these guys and they are excited to get to work with the players.”

Asked what his message to the Rangers fans is, Ferguson added: “The message would be you are going to see a team who are going to have a certain style of play, attack-minded and we are going to try to win every single game.

“We are going to be aggressive, which was a part of my game as well and I don't mean by going and tackling people, but I mean aggressive in the press.

“We just need to make sure we get it right but looking at the squad I do believe there’s a team capable of winning week in week out, so I am just excited to get started. We'll take it game by game but every game we enter, we enter to win.

"You have to win every game with the demands and the expectation put on you here. When people come to watch, they expect you to win games, and I don't think we have won enough this year.

Barry Ferguson speaks to Philippe Clement in July last year before a friendly against Birmingham City. | SNS Group

“They [the players] are playing with Glasgow Rangers, it is a privilege walking into this training centre. Training will be tough, there's no doubt, but it'll be enjoyable as well.

“It is serious when it comes to the 90 minutes, it is all about winning at Rangers. That is how I was brought up and that is the way I want my players to be.”

Ferguson is due to address the media on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the trip to Kilmarnock. His first match at Ibrox will be on Saturday when Motherwell are the visitors, again in the Premiership.