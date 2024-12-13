Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur proved to be the entertaining Europa League game we all hoped it would be as the sides met at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The home support were sent into raptures early on, when Hamza Igamane finished expertly from a stunning James Tavernier through ball, and but for Spurs’ former Celtic stopper Fraser Forster, it could have been more. In the end, the Gers were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after Dejan Kulusevski’s strike 15 minutes from time.

A result that largely suited both sides as they edge closer to the last 16 of the competition, Rangers boss Philippe Clement said: “Everybody's really happy about the performance, or pleased about the performance, and everyone who watched this game enjoyed a good football game from both sides. We needed to take the three points also, but those are the next steps.”

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fan - and some travelling Tottenham supporters - at Ibrox last night.

