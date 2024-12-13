Here are 15 of the best fan photos from Rangers 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images,placeholder image
Here are 15 of the best fan photos from Rangers 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images, | SNS Group/Getty Images

15 of the best photos of Rangers fans during entertaining 1-1 Europa League draw with Spurs at Ibrox - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 09:34 BST

Rangers played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur proved to be the entertaining Europa League game we all hoped it would be as the sides met at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The home support were sent into raptures early on, when Hamza Igamane finished expertly from a stunning James Tavernier through ball, and but for Spurs’ former Celtic stopper Fraser Forster, it could have been more. In the end, the Gers were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after Dejan Kulusevski’s strike 15 minutes from time.

A result that largely suited both sides as they edge closer to the last 16 of the competition, Rangers boss Philippe Clement said: “Everybody's really happy about the performance, or pleased about the performance, and everyone who watched this game enjoyed a good football game from both sides. We needed to take the three points also, but those are the next steps.”

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fan - and some travelling Tottenham supporters - at Ibrox last night.

Rangers fans prepare for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox.

1. Pre-game

Rangers fans prepare for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
A Rangers fan celebrates the opening goal

2. Get in there!

A Rangers fan celebrates the opening goal | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Rangers players applaud their fans at full time.

3. Thank you

The Rangers players applaud their fans at full time. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Tottenham fans before kick-off at Ibrox.

4. Travelling support

Tottenham fans before kick-off at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Tottenham HotspurEuropa LeagueIbrox
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice