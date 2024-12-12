Tottenham boss takes aim at Werner and says result can kick-start season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou believes his Tottenham Hotspur side will look back at the Europa League point gained against Rangers at Ibrox as kickstarting the London club’s season.

The Spurs manager might have Dejan Kulusevski to thank for ensuring he still has a job after the Swede’s equaliser with 16 minutes left saved the visitors from an embarrassing defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former Celtic manager was also grateful to Fraser Forster, another former Parkhead employee, for pulling off a fine block near the end to deny Cyriel Dessers and prevent a potentially damaging loss. Postecoglou was treated to a chorus of “You’re getting sacked in the morning!” early in the second half after Hamza Igamana had put Rangers ahead but seemed to accept such ribbing as coming with the territory.

Ange Postecoglou did not hold back in his post-match press conference. | SNS Group

He delivered a stronger tongue-lashing to one of his own players, Timo Werner. The 28-year-old German international forward, who was replaced at half-time by Kulusevski, has been left in no doubt that his performance was unacceptable on a night when injury-hit Spurs were having to rely on 18-year-olds such as Archie Gray playing out of position at centre-half.

All things considered, Postecoglou said he was simply happy to leave Ibrox with a draw. “I think when we look back, we'll probably look at this as being a good point for us,” he said. “We're in that bubble of being able to get through automatically, which is ideally what we want. The fact that it's not for at least five or six weeks, we'll be in much better shape squad-wise. With a bit of luck by the time the next round of games come around, I think we'll look back on this point as an important one.”

On whether the point was deserved, or otherwise, he shrugged: “It is the result. Whether it’s fair or unfair. I thought it was a fairly tight game for the most part. They had their moments. I thought the second half, particularly when the subs came on, we got a bit of a foothold in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think in the context of where we are in Europe, considering the next round of games aren't until into the new year, which should give us a chance to be in a better place squad wise, I think it's an important point. As expected, they (Rangers) are always difficult to play against here at Ibrox, particularly on European nights. The nature of the contest, the atmosphere, not many teams come here and win so you kind of expect it to be a tough game.

“We weren't anywhere near our best, that's fair to say. But at the same time we're in a period of games where we're grinding through at the moment. Obviously, we're a fairly depleted squad and we are asking some players to get up week in, week out. In the context of that, like I said, in the end I think it was a good outcome for us.”

Timo Werner was hooked at the break. | SNS Group

On the subject of Werner, who might not be asked to “get up” for a game for some time, the straight-talking Australian was damning. Asked if the player's substitution was for tactical reasons, he confirmed that it was.

“Yeah, he wasn't playing anywhere near the level he should,” he said. “When you've got 18-year-olds (out there), it's not acceptable to me. I said that to Timo. He's a senior international, he's a German international. In the moment we are in right now, it’s not like we've got many options. I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn't acceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad