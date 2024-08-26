Here are the best photos from Rangers' 6-0 win over Ross County. Cr: SNS Group/PAHere are the best photos from Rangers' 6-0 win over Ross County. Cr: SNS Group/PA
Here are the best photos from Rangers' 6-0 win over Ross County. Cr: SNS Group/PA | SNS Group/PA

15 brilliant photos of Rangers fans and players celebrating the 6-0 Scottish Premiership thrashing of Ross County - live gallery

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 10:54 BST

Rangers thrashed Ross County 6-0 in the Scottish Premiership at Hampden Park on Saturday.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Rangers players and fans alike, but Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Ross County was definitely a performance and a result to celebrate together.

Philippe Clement’s side destroyed the visiting Staggies at Hampden Park thanks to strikes from Cyriel Dessers (2), Rabbi Matondo (2), Tom Lawrence and Danilo as they made it three domestic wins in a row at their temporary home.

Scheduled to be their final game at the national stadium, Rangers fans will be hoping they can make it back in their beloved Ibrox by for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee in a month’s time and if this is to be their final league appearance at Hampden, what a way to round it off.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fans and players throughout the day at Hampden Park.

Rangers players salute the fans who have stayed behind to congratulate them on a big win.

1. Thank you!

Rangers players salute the fans who have stayed behind to congratulate them on a big win. | PA

Photo Sales
The supporters watch on as the Gers dominate at Hampden Park.

2. Watching on

The supporters watch on as the Gers dominate at Hampden Park. | PA

Photo Sales
The injured Scott Wright takes in his side's 6-0 win.

3. Sitting this one out

The injured Scott Wright takes in his side's 6-0 win. | PA

Photo Sales
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland passes a young Gers fan back over the barriers to a supporter after taking a photo.

4. Safe hands!

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland passes a young Gers fan back over the barriers to a supporter after taking a photo. | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ross CountyScottish PremiershipHampden Park