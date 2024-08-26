It has been a difficult few weeks for Rangers players and fans alike, but Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Ross County was definitely a performance and a result to celebrate together.

Philippe Clement’s side destroyed the visiting Staggies at Hampden Park thanks to strikes from Cyriel Dessers (2), Rabbi Matondo (2), Tom Lawrence and Danilo as they made it three domestic wins in a row at their temporary home.

Scheduled to be their final game at the national stadium, Rangers fans will be hoping they can make it back in their beloved Ibrox by for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee in a month’s time and if this is to be their final league appearance at Hampden, what a way to round it off.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fans and players throughout the day at Hampden Park.

1 . Thank you! Rangers players salute the fans who have stayed behind to congratulate them on a big win. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Watching on The supporters watch on as the Gers dominate at Hampden Park. | PA Photo Sales

3 . Sitting this one out The injured Scott Wright takes in his side's 6-0 win. | PA Photo Sales