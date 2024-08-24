What the Rangers manager said after the 6-0 win over Ross County

Philippe Clement believes Rangers are better equipped now to cope with the challenge of Celtic than they were last season.

Clement’s side warmed up for next weekend’s opening derby of the season by thrashing Ross County 6-0 at Hampden to move top of the Premiership table. Rangers failed to beat Celtic in five attempts last year, losing four times including the Scottish Cup final. But Clement – who expects to add to his squad in the final week of the transfer window – believes they are better placed now for the challenge and vowed not to go to Parkhead simply to sit in.

He said: “The game against Celtic, it’s a different opponent. It's a different playing style than Ross County. So we're going to work on that to be ready for that kind of game. We're going to prepare in the ultimate best way to be competitive. And to go full for the three points. Not to sit and to park the bus in front of goal and hope that something falls out of the sky.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement catches the ball during the 6-0 win over Ross County at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We were really close last season. We were really close at Ibrox. We were really close in the cup final. The difference in the final was one action that they were efficient and we were not. We had the same chances, we had the same possession also.

“We're going to work hard this week with everybody to be ready for that game. To go hard to take the three points like we do against every opponent.”

Cyriel Dessers, who scored twice against County, has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a move to Atlanta United. Clement believes the striker has no desire to leave but again conceded that every player has their price.

“We talk with the board if a bid comes in for a player, if we can let him go or not,” added the manager. “So clearly for him there hasn't been a bid that was enough to let him go. And he's also somebody who loves to stay. He loves to play for Rangers. He loves the shirt and wants to die for the shirt.

“But I'm not sure about anything [regarding transfers]. If somebody comes with a bid that's big enough, then almost everybody can go. I expect a busy week but busier in incoming [transfers] and a few outgoing. But outgoing not for players who are in the squad today. That's clear. More outgoing for players who are not in the squad.”

Leon Balogun went off late in the first half with an injury but Clement doesn’t expect it will keep him out of the derby.

“He fell in the wrong way or got a knock so his neck was blocked. That's why he could not continue. So there was no concussion or anything. I expect the medical team that they can deblock it during this week.”