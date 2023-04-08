Kyogo-inspired Celtic move to brink of title after gripping win over Rangers despite James Tavernier's heroics

A double from forward Kyogo Furuhashi and a strike from Jota sealed the win for Ange Postecoglou’s men at Celtic Park over their bitter Glasgow foes, whose captain James Tavernier scored twice to take him to 100 career goals for Rangers . The victory for Celtic means that they lead the Ibrox club by 12 points with just seven league matches and now require a maximum of ten points to land their tenth title in 11 seasons.

Celtic took the lead through Furuhashi on 26 minutes when he converted a Matt O’Riley cutback but Rangers levelled on the stroke of half time thanks to a free-kick from Tavernier. The hosts regained their lead on 62 minutes when Furuhashi pounced on some poor defending from Ben Davies and then moved two goals ahead when Jota latched on to a short back-pass from John Souttar on 73 minutes and rounded keeper Allan McGregor to score. Rangers did respond on 79 minutes when Tavernier headed home a Borna Barisic cross but Celtic survived a late onslaught to prevail.