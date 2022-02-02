Kenny Miller highlights key duel in Celtic v Rangers derby and Kemar Roofe role

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound, Miller expressed reservations over Celtic’s defence, and said he believed Carl Starfelt was “there to be got at”.

Miller, who played for both sides across the Old Firm divide said Roofe – restored to the Rangers starting line-up ahead of Cedric Itten – had the attributes to capitalise on the Swede in the middle of Celtic’s defence, alongside Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Starfelt, Miller said: “I think he looks uncomfortable on the ball, every time everything I get, I actually feel scared he’s going to lose it. I think he’s there to be got at and Roofe has the experience and quality. If I was him I’d get right on Starfelt, playing on him.”

Carl Starfelt and Kemar Roofe will be a key battle in the Old Firm, Kenny Miller believes (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Fellow pundits agreed with the Falkirk assistant manager’s reservations, Pat Bonner suggesting the right-footed defender playing on the left of the centre-half pairing could be cause and Miller went on: “I remember a game at Motherwell, and the partnership of Starfelt and Carter-Vickers was improving, but I look at Starfelt and he’s in an area for Rangers to target.

“I think he’s very uncomfortable on the ball, and in a defensive sense he’s not the biggest.”

Celtic can go top with a win, but Rangers go into the game leading the cinch Premiership by two points.