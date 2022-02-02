The Celtic huddle (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic team v Rangers confirmed: Callum McGregor injury call made by Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou can send Celtic top of the cinch Premiership for the first time in his tenure with a victory tonight (Wednesday) over current leaders, and reigning champions, Rangers.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 6:59 pm

The second Old Firm game of the season has been a long time coming – delayed by the winter break moving forward – but Celtic finally welcome Rangers to a partisan Parkhead where no away supporters will be admitted.

Much has been made of the selection options affecting Postecoglou’s squad with injury afflicting Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi plus Daizen Maeda and Tom Rogic flying out on international duty. Some speculation even linked the duo with a sensational return – but have either touched down in time?

Here is the team the Celtic manager has selected in a bid to go above their Glasgow rivals, a win sends Celtic top by one point – a draw maintains Rangers’ two point advantage and a win for the visitors stretches the lead to five.

1. Joe Hart

Celtic's English goalkeeper Joe Hart (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: INA FASSBENDER

2. Carl Starfelt

Signed from Rubin Kazan in the summer (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers

On-loan defender (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Josip Juranovic

Defender

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Callum McGregor
