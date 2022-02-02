Rangers team v Celtic: No Aaron Ramsey but Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes new signing decision

They line up against a backdrop of a capacity crowd full of home supporters at Parkhead with the title race finely poised at two points difference between the Old Firm rivals ahead of the second meeting of the season.

Rangers have drawn two of their last three games, including Saturday lunchtime at Ross County, and van Bronckhorst has stuck by the majority of the side from Dingwall – making just one change to his line-up.

Allan McGregor was assured of keeping his place by the manager at his pre-match press conference despite two slips in the 3-3 draw and his decision means new loan signing from Manchester United Amad will make an Old Firm debut this evening – though headline January recruit Aaron Ramsey misses out altogether.

International record holder for Northern Ireland Steven Davis is amongst the substitutes, joined by Alex Lowry, Ryan Jack and Cedric Itten who has moved out of the starting XI for Kemar Roofe.

The Rangers team is as follows...

1. Allan McGregor Goalkeeper Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier Defender, captain Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Borna Barisic Left-back Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Calvin Bassey Defender Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales