Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst gives instructions to James Tavernier. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers team v Celtic: No Aaron Ramsey but Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes new signing decision

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has selected his Rangers team aiming to take Rangers five points clear at the summit of the cinch Premiership at Celtic Park this evening.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 6:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:09 pm

They line up against a backdrop of a capacity crowd full of home supporters at Parkhead with the title race finely poised at two points difference between the Old Firm rivals ahead of the second meeting of the season.

Rangers have drawn two of their last three games, including Saturday lunchtime at Ross County, and van Bronckhorst has stuck by the majority of the side from Dingwall – making just one change to his line-up.

Allan McGregor was assured of keeping his place by the manager at his pre-match press conference despite two slips in the 3-3 draw and his decision means new loan signing from Manchester United Amad will make an Old Firm debut this evening – though headline January recruit Aaron Ramsey misses out altogether.

International record holder for Northern Ireland Steven Davis is amongst the substitutes, joined by Alex Lowry, Ryan Jack and Cedric Itten who has moved out of the starting XI for Kemar Roofe.

The Rangers team is as follows...

1. Allan McGregor

Goalkeeper

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2. James Tavernier

Defender, captain

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. Borna Barisic

Left-back

Photo: SNS Group

4. Calvin Bassey

Defender

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

