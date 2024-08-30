The Scottish Premiership transfer window deadline edging closer to closing, but the transfer talk is really heating up as clubs target some last minute additions.

Rangers have extremely busy this summer, signing the likes of Robin Propper, Connor Barron and Jefte, though the Ibrox summer rebuild has resulted in a plenty of player turnover, with many long-serving Gers stars departing. Despite making several new additions, Philippe Clement is hopeful he can still add some more incoming before the window slams shut.

In terms of outgoings, Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright are both expected to depart on deadline day to Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City respectively, while rumoured exits could also be on the cards for fringe players Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine.

Here, we take a look at how Rangers’ dream starting XI could look if the deadline day transfer rumours turn out to be true:

1 . GK: Jack Butland The Rangers goalkeeper is one of the best stoppers in the division. The club have done well to fend off the expected summer interest. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier The captain was heavily linked with a departure last month following a reported bid from Trabzonspor. He appears to be staying in Glasgow though, and that is a positive for Philippe Clement. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Neraysho Kasanwirjo The Feyenoord centre-back spent last season on loan at Rapid Vienna in Austria, but has now been targeted by Rangers for a last second loan deal. Could he form part of a whole new Gers backline? | ANP/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales