Ivan Toney is Mark Hateley's dream Rangers signing. | Getty Images

Hateley wants busy end to transfer window as he makes Toney joke

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley believes his former club needs at least three new signings before the transfer window closes on Friday night - and joked that he would take Brentford hitman Ivan Toney as one of them.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has made no secret of his desire to bring in new players before the deadline and has been linked with a vast array of names, the latest being French defender Stanley Nsoki and Albanian playmaker Nedim Bajrami. Hateley feels Rangers require a defender, midfielder and attacker and put forward England forward Toney, who is set to leave Brentford for a mooted fee of £50 million, as a dream arrival.

“I think Rangers need a centre-half, an attacking midfielder and a striker," said Hateley. "We’d take Ivan Toney from Brentford if they could afford to pay for him - let’s get Ivan in, I think he’d do! I think they need to strengthen right through the heart of the team.

“Philippe Clement will see where those areas are and will have some people in mind for those positions, but in order to bring anyone into the club, they need to get some of their existing players out the door.

“Those three positions are where I think Clement should be looking to strengthen. That said, it’s not worth even trying to guess who he’s going to bring in, and if they end up not signing anyone, then they’ll have to deal with what they’ve got.”

Hateley also said that wantaway playmaker Todd Cantwell "needs to sort himself out". The 26-year-old has told Clement he does not want to stay at Rangers and has been heavily linked with Blackburn Rovers.

“Todd Cantwell has had a difficult period, and I don’t think he’s made it easy for himself,” said Hateley. “If you’re not buying into what Philippe Clement is trying to do, then he knows where the door is.

Philippe Clement wants more deals at Rangers. | Getty Images

“That’s the right way to do things, you need players to buy into it and collectively look to achieve the same thing. If that isn’t the case with Todd then he’s out the door. It is a pity, because he does have talent without a shadow of a doubt, but he has to have the discipline to back it up.”