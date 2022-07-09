Joe Aribo Rangers exit confirmed as Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl reveals what attracted him to midfielder

The Nigerian international has signed a four-year deal with the English Premier League club after calling time on his three-year spell at Ibrox.

Rangers insist they have received a “significant” transfer fee for the 25-year-old, reported to be in the region of £6million, potentially rising to £10million with future add-ons.

Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic for £300,000 in 2019, scoring 26 goals in 148 appearances - including the opener in last season's Europa League final.

On joining Southampton, he said: “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl revealed that Aribo’s versatility was a particular attraction as well as his “football intelligence”.

Joe Aribo has completed his move from Rangers to Southampton. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He said: “Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”

He wrote: "It's been an amazing journey being part of this special club.

"I hold @RangersFC very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage. Playing at Ibrox was a dream and I'm glad I got to experience it.

"I'm happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 league title winning season. I'd like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you've done for me during my time here. You've always made me feel welcome and I've always had your full support.